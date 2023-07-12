Current Affairs One Liners: July 12 2023- 50th GST Council Meeting

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, 50th GST Council Meeting etc.

1. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO of SBI Card- Abhijeet Chakraborty

2. According to the report of Global Firepower, what is the rank of India in the world's most powerful armies - Fourth

3. Who has become the first Indian to be named the 'Best Asian Under-20 Male Athlete of the Year' - Selva Prabhu Thirumaran

4. Who won the gold medal in the 40 kg category of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship – Jyotsna Sabar

5. DGCA has recognized the first Flying Training Organization of which state – Tamil Nadu

6. What percentage of GST has been fixed on 'online gaming' in the 50th meeting of the GST Council - 28%

7. JIMEX Maritime Exercise 2023 was organized between the Navy of India and which country – Japan

8. When is World Malala Day celebrated every year - 12 July

