Current Affairs Quiz: July 12 2023- JIMEX Maritime Exercise 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: In today's session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as New CEO of 'SBI Card' etc.

1. What is the rank of India in the world's most powerful armies as per Global Firepower report?

(a) Second

(b) Third

(c) Fourth

(d) Fifth

2. Who has become the first Indian to be named the 'Best Asian Under-20 Male Athlete of the Year'?

(a) Murli Sreesankar

(b) Eldoz Paul

(c) Selva Prabhu Thirumaran

(d) Avinash Sable

3. Who won the gold medal in the 40 kg category of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship?

(a) Jyotsna Sabar

(b) Asmita

(c) Komal kohar

(d) Aarti Sinha

4. JIMEX Maritime Exercise 2023 was organized between the Navy of India and which country?

(a) Germany

(b) Japan

(c) Britain

(d) Qatar

5. DGCA has recognized the first Flying Training Organization of which state?

(a) Tamil Nadu

(b) Himachal Pradesh

(c) Uttarakhand

(d) Gujarat

6. What percentage of GST has been fixed on 'Online Gaming' in the 50th meeting of the GST Council?

(a) 05%

(b) 15%

(c) 18%

(d) 28%

7. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO of SBI Card?

(a) Abhijeet Chakraborty

(b) Ram Mohan Rao Amara

(c) Rajiv Sinha

(d) Vijay Arora

Answer:-

1. (c) Fourth

According to the latest ranking of 2023 by Global Firepower, a data website containing information related to the defense of the countries of the world, India is the fourth most powerful army country in the world. USA is on top in this list. In this ranking, after the US, Russia and China are in second and third place respectively. Countries with weak military forces have also been included in this list, which includes countries like Bhutan and Iceland. India ranks above European countries like UK and Italy.

2. (c) Selva Prabhu Thirumaran

Indian triple-jumper Selva Prabhu Thirumaran became the first Indian to be named the "Asian Under-20 Male Athlete of the Year" by the Asian Athletics Association. Selva had won a silver medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Colombia last year. Selva was given the award during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Asian Athletics Association in Bangkok.

3. (a) Jyotsna Sabar

India has so far won three gold medals in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, which began today at Greater Noida's Gautam Buddha University. Athlete Jyotsna Sabar has won gold medal in 40 kg youth category, Asmita in 45 kg youth and junior category and Komal Kohar in 45 kg senior category. In this five-day tournament, 253 weightlifters including 52 Indians are participating in senior, junior and youth categories.

4. (b) Japan

The seventh edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) organized by the Indian Navy was held in the Bay of Bengal. Indian Navy ships 'Delhi', 'Kamorta' and 'Shakti' participated in this six-day exercise. A ship named 'Samidare' from Japan participated in this maritime exercise.

5. (d) Gujarat

Aviation regulator DGCA has approved 'EKVI Air Training Organization Private Limited' as the first Air Training Organization in Tamil Nadu. This Flying Training Organization is situated in Salem. Under this, this organization will provide training opportunities to aspiring pilots in the state as per the standards set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is a statutory body of the Government of India to regulate civil aviation in India.

6. (d) 28%

The 50th meeting of the GST Council was held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Many important decisions were taken in this meeting. The formation of GST Tribunal has also been approved in the GST Council meeting. The GST Council has approved the imposition of 28 per cent GST on the full value of online gaming, casino and horse racing.

7. (a) Abhijeet Chakraborty

State Bank of India (SBI) has selected Abhijeet Chakraborty as the new Managing Director and CEO of 'SBI Card'. He will replace Ram Mohan Rao Amara, who will hold the post till August 11. Chakraborty's appointment will be effective from August 12 for a period of two years. SBI Card was launched in October 1998 by State Bank of India and GE Capital.

