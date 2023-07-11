Current Affairs Quiz: July 11 2023-Asian Athletics Championships

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Asian Athletics Championships etc.

1. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has nominated from which state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Gujarat

(d) Kerala

2. Who is the most valuable franchise in the Indian Premier League?

(a) Mumbai Indians

(b) Chennai Super Kings

(c) Royal Challengers Bangalore

(d) Gujarat Titans

3. In which country a national health emergency has been declared due to 'Guillain-Barre syndrome'?

(a) Cuba

(b) Brazil

(c) Chile

(d) Peru

4. Which player has won gold medal in World Shooting Para Sports World Cup?

(a) Vaibhav Sinha

(b) Rudransh Khandelwal

(c) Nihal Singh

(d) Mridul Saxena

5. Who has been honored with the Best Member Federation Award by the Asian Athletics Federation?

(a) Indonesian Athletics Association

(b) Indian Athletics Federation

(c) Bangladesh Athletics Federation

(d) Chinese Athletics Association

6. 'Lord Hanuman' has been declared as the official mascot of which championship?

(a) Asian Athletics Championship

(b) Cricket Asia Cup

(c) Davis Cup

(d) World Athletics Championship

7. With which country India has started bilateral trade in rupees?

(a) Bhutan

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Nepal

(d) Bangladesh

Answer:-

1. (c) Gujarat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Election Commission of India recently announced the schedule of elections to be held on July 24 on 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal. Ten members from these states are retiring in July and August. The last date for filing nominations for the vacant seats of Rajya Sabha is July 13. The counting of votes will be done on July 24.

2. (b) Chennai Super Kings

The stand-alone brand value of the Indian Premier League has now increased to US$3.2 billion, up 80% from US$1.8 billion in 2022. Global investment bank Houlihan Lokey has confirmed this in its IPL Brand Valuation Study 2023. Current IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have the highest brand value as compared to other IPL teams. CSK tops the list with a brand value of $212 million. After this is the place of RCB and MI.

3. (d) Peru

Peru has declared a 90-day national health emergency due to a rise in cases of the neurological disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. Peru is a South American country, its capital is 'Lima'.

4. (b) Rudransh Khandelwal

India's para-shooter Rudransh Khandelwal won the gold medal in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 category at the World Shooting Para Sports World Cup. And Nihal Singh won the silver medal in the same event. 16-year-old Rudransh also created a world record in the event by scoring 231.1 in the final, while Nihal finished second with a score of 222.2. Rudransh broke the world record held by Khel Ratna awardee Manish Narwal, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

5. (b) Indian Athletics Federation

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was conferred with the Best Member Federation award by the Asian Athletics Federation in Bangkok. AFI President Adille Sumariwalla received the award during a ceremony organized by the Asian Athletics Association. The Asian Athletics Association is the continental governing body for the sport of athletics in Asia.

6. (a) Asian Athletics Championship

Lord Hanuman has been announced as the official mascot of the Asian Athletics Championships. It is being organized on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Asian Athletics Federation. The logo of the 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 depicts the dedication and sportsmanship displayed by the athletes participating in the Games. India is participating in the championship under the leadership of shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreesankar.

7. (d) Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh have started bilateral trade in rupees. It was launched at an event jointly organized by the Bangladesh Bank and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma said that India and Bangladesh will conduct trade in Indian Rupee along with the normal transaction method in US Dollars. Bangladesh is India's largest trading partner in South Asia and India is Bangladesh's second largest trading partner in Asia.

Also read:

Current Affairs One Liners: July 10 2023- G20 Culture Working Group meeting

Current Affairs Quiz: July 10 2023- Youth World Archery Championship