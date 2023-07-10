Current Affairs Quiz: July 10 2023- Youth World Archery Championship

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Youth World Archery Championship etc.

1. Who has become the first Indian to win gold in the recurve category of the Youth World Archery Championships?

(a) Partha Salunkhe

(b) Limba Ram

(c) Atanu Das

(d) Jayant Talukdar

2. Which Indian badminton player has won the title of Canada Open?

(a) Parupalli Kashyap

(b) Shrikant Kidambi

(c) Lakshya Sen

(d) B Sai Praneeth

3. Who has been appointed as the new chairman of the International Financial Services Centers Authority?

(a) Injeti Srinivas

(b) K Rajaraman

(c) Ajay Sinha

(d) Rahul Johri

4. Which Formula 1 racer has won the British Grand Prix title?

(a) Lando Norris

(b) Max Verstappen

(c) Lewis Hamilton

(d) Giles Richards

5. Where is the 3rd Trade and Investment Working Group meeting, under the G20 chairmanship of India, being held?

(a) Gandhinagar

(b) Ahmedabad

(c) Kevadia

(d) Surat

6. At which airport in India, the country's first elevated cross taxiway service has been started?

(a) Indira Gandhi International Airport

(b) Kolkata International Airport

(c) Varanasi International Airport

(d) Mumbai International Airport

7. Which city is hosting the G20 Culture Working Group meeting?

(a) Hampi

(b) Jaipur

(c) Patna

(d) Kushinagar

Answer:-

1. (a) Partha Salunkhe

In the Youth World Archery Championship, India's Parth Salunkhe created history by becoming the first player from India to win the gold medal in the recurve category of the championship. This year the Indian team won maximum 11 medals. The 19-year-old Parth from Satara in Maharashtra defeated the Korean player in the Under-21 men's recurve individual final. This tournament was organized in Limerick, Ireland.

2. (c) Lakshya Sen

India's 21-year-old badminton player Lakshya Sen has won the title of Canada Open. This is his first title of this year. Sen defeated All England Open champion and Chinese shuttler Li Shi Feng in the men's singles final. Lakshya Sen became the Commonwealth Games champion in August 2022.

3. (b) K Rajaraman

Government of India Telecom Secretary K. Rajaraman has been appointed as the new chairman of the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA). He will replace Injeti Srinivas, the first chairperson of the regulatory authority. IFSCA was established in April 2020 under the International Financial Services Centers Authority Act, 2019. It is headquartered in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

4. (b) Max Verstappen

Red Bull's Formula 1 racer Max Verstappen has won the British Grand Prix title. This is his sixth title in a row. At the same time, Lando Norris of McLaren finished second. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished third. Verstappen's maiden British Grand Prix victory brought Red Bull to McLaren's record of 11 consecutive race wins. Recently, Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix title.

5. (c) Kevadia

As part of India's G20 chairmanship, the 3rd Trade and Investment Working Group meeting is being held in Kevadia. More than 75 international delegates from various G20 countries are participating in this three-day meeting. Significantly, this year India is presiding over the G20 group.

6. (a) Indira Gandhi International Airport

The country's first elevated cross taxiway (ECT) service has been started at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. With its help, the operational efficiency of the airport will increase and it will also help in reducing carbon emissions. This dual lane ECT service is of 2.1 km which will connect the northern and southern airfields of the airport.

7. (a) Hampi

The third meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) is being organized in Hampi, Karnataka. Union Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi also participated in this meeting. International representatives of various G20 countries are participating in this meeting. The aim of the G20 Culture Working Group is to make a place in the Guinness Book of World Records by creating the largest masterpiece of 'Lambani Embroidery Patch Work'.

