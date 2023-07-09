Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 03 July to 09 July 2023

1. Who has been appointed as the chairman of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission?

(a) Justice Ajay Agarwal

(b) Justice AP Sahi

(c) Justice Ramesh Sinha

(d) Justice Deepak Kumar Mishra

2. Who has been appointed as the new Executive Director by the Reserve Bank of India?

(a) P. Vasudevan

(b) Urjit Patel

(c) PK Sinha

(d) Rajiv Kumar

3. India has signed MoU with which country for Electoral Corporation?

(a) Brazil

(b) Argentina

(c) Panama

(d) Kenya

4. Who has been appointed as the President of Basketball Federation of India?

(a) Riya Singh

(b) Arjun Mohanty

(c) Aadhav Arjun

(d) Ajay Sinha

5. Which is the most peaceful country in the world according to the Global Peace Index 2023?

(a) Denmark

(b) Ireland

(c) New Zealand

(d) Iceland

6. Which country has become the new permanent member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Belarus

(c) Mongolia

(d) Iran

7. Who has been appointed as the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team?

(a) Sourav Ganguly

(b) Virender Sehwag

(c) Ajit Agarkar

(d) Venkatesh Prasad

8. With whom has DGCA tied up for drone technology?

(a) ISRO

(b) Garuda Aerospace

(c) NASA

(d) EASA

9. Who has been re-appointed as the Solicitor General of India?

(a) Alok Sinha

(b) Kapil Sibal

(c) Anurag Puri

(d) Tushar Mehta

10. Who has taken oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

(a) Sharad Pawar

(b) Ajit Pawar

(c) Sanjay Raut

(d) Aditya Thackeray

Answer:-

1. (b) Justice AP Sahi

Former Chief Justice of the Madras and Patna High Courts, Justice AP Sahi has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Justice Sahi will have a tenure of four years as the head of the NCDRC. NCDRC is a quasi-judicial commission established in 1988 under the Consumer Protection Act.

2. (a) P. Vasudevan

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has Vasudevan has been appointed as Executive Director. RBI said in a statement that he will head the Department of Currency Management, Corporate Strategy and Budget (Areas other than Budget and Funds). Vasudevan holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and is a Fellow of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

3. (c) Panama

The Election Commission of India and the Electoral Tribunal (ET) of Panama signed an MoU in Panama City to establish an institutional framework for cooperation in the field of election management and administration. The Election Commission of India and the Electoral Tribunal of Panama are members of the Association of World Election Bodies. Panama is a country located in Central America, its capital is Panama City.

4. (c) Aadhav Arjun

Tamil Nadu Basketball Association (TNBA) president Aadhav Arjun has been elected as the president of the Basketball Federation of India. Adhav won 38 votes out of 39, defeating the current president K Govindaraj. BFI is the governing body of the game of basketball in India. It was established in 1950. It is affiliated with FIBA Asia and the Indian Olympic Association.

5. (d) Iceland

Recently Global Peace Index (GPI) 2023 has been released. Under this, the ranking of 163 countries of the world has been prepared. According to this ranking, Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world. The data for the year 2022 has been included in this. This report has been released by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP). India ranks 126th in the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranking. According to the report, Afghanistan is the most troubled country in the world.

6. (d) Iran

Iran has formally become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while presiding over the SCO summit on Tuesday, extended his best wishes to Iran. Till now SCO consisted of eight member states, which include China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was formed in the year 2001 with six member countries. India became its member in the year 2017.

7. (c) Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar has been appointed as the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team. Shiv Sundar Das had become the interim chief selector after Chetan Sharma resigned from the post in February. The Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjpe unanimously recommended his name for the post, which was approved. Ajit Agarkar was part of the Indian team in the 1999, 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cups.

8. (d) EASA

Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has signed an MoU with European aviation regulator European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for cooperation in unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air technology. Under this, cooperation will be done in the field of unmanned aircraft and new air technology between the two civil aviation authorities.

9. (d) Tushar Mehta

The Modi government at the Center has re-appointed Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India for 3-years. Tushar was appointed the Solicitor General in October 2018. Mehta's tenure has been extended earlier also. Along with this, the tenure of 6 Additional Solicitors General for the Supreme Court has also been extended for a period of 3-years. Solicitor General and Additional Solicitor General are only statutory posts in India. The Attorney General is the country's top law enforcement officer.

10. (b) Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has taken oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This is the third time in the last 5-years that Ajit Pawar has taken oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. With this, he has become a part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government. Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in November 2019 during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

