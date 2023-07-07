Current Affairs One Liners: July 07 2023- Chandrayaan-3 Mission
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Chandrayaan-3 mission, FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23, Wildlife Friendly Highway Projects etc.
1. When ISRO is going to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission - July 14 2023
2. In which state did PM Modi inaugurate wildlife friendly highway projects – Chhattisgarh
3. In which country is the Ubinas volcano, due to which emergency has been declared there - Peru
4. India has signed MoU with which country for Electoral Corporation – Panama
5. Who has been appointed as the new Executive Director by the Reserve Bank of India- P. Vasudevan
6. Who has become the champion of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 season – Netherlands
7.NCC has signed an MoU with which bank to open bank accounts of cadets - State Bank of India
8. Who has been appointed as the chairman of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - Justice AP Sahi
9. What is the position of Indian men's hockey team in FIH Pro League 2022-23 - Fourth
