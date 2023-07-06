Current Affairs One Liners: July 06 2023- National Swimming Championship 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as National Swimming Championship 2023, new President of Basketball Federation etc.

1. In which country the first IIT campus will be established outside India – Tanzania

2. According to the Global Peace Index 2023, which is the world's most peaceful country - Iceland

3. Who won the gold medal in the men's 800 meter freestyle event at the National Swimming Championships - Aryan Nehra

4. Who has been appointed as the President of Basketball Federation of India- Aadhav Arjun

5. Who has been named AIFF Men's Players of the Year 2023 - Lallianzuala Changte

6. Who has won the AIFF Women's Players of the Year 2023 award for the second consecutive year - Manisha Kalyan

7. Which pair won the junior mixed team compound gold medal in the World Archery Youth Championships 2023 – Priyansh and Avneet Kaur

8. Indian Navy organized an 11-day military exercise with which country in Kochi – USA

9. What is India's rank in Global Peace Index 2023 - 126th

