Current Affairs Quiz: July 06 2023-Global Peace Index 2023

1. In which country the first IIT campus outside India will be set up?

(a) Kenya

(b) South Africa

(c) Egypt

(d) Tanzania

2. Which pair won the junior mixed team compound gold medal at the World Archery Youth Championships 2023?

(a) Priyansh and Avneet Kaur

(b) Tarundeep and Deepika Kumari

(c) Atanu Das and Dola Banerjee

(d) Tarundeep and Avneet Kaur

3. Who has been named the AIFF Men's Players of the Year 2023?

(a) Sunil Chhetri

(b) Lalianzuala Changte

(c) Deepak Kumar

(d) Ravi Dahiya

4. Who has been appointed as the President of Basketball Federation of India?

(a) Riya Singh

(b) Arjun Mohanty

(c) Adhav Arjun

(d) Ajay Sinha

5. Which is the most peaceful country in the world according to the Global Peace Index 2023?

(a) Denmark

(b) Ireland

(c) New Zealand

(d) Iceland

6. With which country did the Indian Navy conduct an 11-day military exercise in Kochi?

(a) USA

(b) Japan

(c) France

(d) Germany

7. Who won the gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle event at the National Swimming Championships?

(a) Mahesh Kohli

(b) Mridul Sinha

(c) Ravi Nayak

(d) Aryan Nehra

Answer:-

1. (d) Tanzania

India and Tanzania have signed an MoU for setting up a new campus of IIT Madras. It is the first IIT campus to be established outside India. Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has described this decision as historic. Tanzania is an East African country, its capital is Dodoma.

2. (a) Priyansh and Avneet Kaur

Indian pair Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won the gold medal in the junior mixed team compound event at the World Archery Youth Championships 2023 in Ireland. They defeated the Israeli team in the final with a close score of 146–144. India's Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won the bronze medal in the cadet mixed compound event by defeating Mexico. The World Archery Youth Championships event is being held in Ireland from 3rd to 9th July.

3. (b) Lalianzuala Changte

India and Mumbai City FC player Lallianzuala Changte has been named the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Men's Footballer of the Year. Lallianzuala had performed brilliantly in the Indian Super League (ISL) and the national team. On the other hand, Manisha Kalyan won the Best Female Footballer of the Year award for the second time in a row.

4. (c) Aadhav Arjun

Tamil Nadu Basketball Association (TNBA) President Aadhav Arjun has been elected as the President of the Basketball Federation of India. Adhav won 38 votes out of 39, defeating the current president K Govindaraj. BFI is the governing body of the game of basketball in India. It was established in 1950. It is affiliated with FIBA Asia and the Indian Olympic Association.

5. (d) Iceland

Recently Global Peace Index (GPI) 2023 has been released. Under this, the ranking of 163 countries of the world has been prepared. According to this ranking, Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world. The data for the year 2022 has been included in this. This report has been released by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP). India ranks 126th in the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranking. According to the report, Afghanistan is the most troubled country in the world.

6. (a) USA

The navies of India and the US conducted an 11-day military exercise in Kochi, which focused on boosting operational coordination. Both the navies have been participating in joint rescue and EOD exercises since 2005. This was the seventh edition of this event.

7. (d) Aryan Nehra

India's swimmer Aryan Nehra has won the gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle event at the National Swimming Championships. Along with this, he has also made a new national record. Karnataka's Harshika Ramachandra and Maharashtra's swimmer Ananya Nayak also created new national records in the women's 200m medley and 100m freestyle events, respectively.

