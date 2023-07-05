Current Affairs Quiz: July 05 2023-SAFF Championship 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as SAFF Championship 2023 etc.

1. Which country has become the new permanent member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Belarus

(c) Mongolia

(d) Iran

2. Which country won the title of South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023?

(a) India

(b) Kuwait

(c) Pakistan

(d) Saudi Arabia

3. Who has been appointed as the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team?

(a) Sourav Ganguly

(b) Virender Sehwag

(c) Ajit Agarkar

(d) Venkatesh Prasad

4. Who has been appointed as the new CEO and MD of Bank of Baroda?

(a) Sanjeev Chadha

(b) Debdutt Chand

(c) Akhil Sinha

(d) Ravi Manohar

5. With whom has DGCA tied up for drone technology?

(a) ISRO

(b) Garuda Aerospace

(c) NASA

(d) EASA

6. Who launched the 'Bharat6G Alliance' in New Delhi?

(a) Narendra Modi

(b) Amit Shah

(c) Ashwini Vaishnav

(d) S Jaishankar

7. Which union minister inaugurated the new campus of Canteen Store Department Depot in Ambala?

(a) Rajnath Singh

(b) Amit Shah

(c) Piyush Goyal

(d) Ajay Bhatt

Answer:-

1. (d) Iran

Iran has formally become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while presiding over the SCO summit on Tuesday, extended his best wishes to Iran. Till now SCO consisted of eight member states, which include China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was formed in the year 2001 with six member countries. India became its member in the year 2017.

2. (a) India

India defeated Kuwait in the penalty shootout to win the Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship title for a record 9th time. Both the teams were tied at 1-1 in the stipulated time of the game. For India, Lalianjuala Chhangte equalized the score by scoring a goal in the 38th minute. India won the title by winning 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

3. (c) Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar has been appointed as the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team. Shiv Sundar Das had become the interim chief selector after Chetan Sharma resigned from the post in February. The Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjpe unanimously recommended his name for the post, which was approved. Ajit Agarkar was part of the Indian team in the 1999, 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cups.

4. (b) Debdutt Chand

Debdutt Chand has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda. He has replaced Sanjeev Chadha. Prior to his appointment, Chand had served as Executive Director in Bank of Baroda from March 2021. Chand started his career in 1994 as an officer in Allahabad Bank.

5. (d) EASA

Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has signed an MoU with European aviation regulator European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for cooperation in unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air technology. Under this, cooperation will be done in the field of unmanned aircraft and new air technology between the two civil aviation authorities.

6. (c) Ashwini Vaishnav

Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has launched the 'Bharat 6G Alliance' in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, he said that India has made significant progress in the field of telecommunication by securing more than 200 patents for 6G technology. The purpose of this alliance is to understand the business and social needs of 6G technology by rising above the technical requirements.

7. (d) Ajay Bhatt

Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt inaugurated the new campus of Canteen Stores Department (CSD) Depot in Ambala. This complex has been constructed by Dedicated Freight Corridor India Limited under the Ministry of Railways. The Canteen Stores Department was established in 1948. CSD has 34 regional depots across the country.

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: July 04 2023-SCO Summit 2023