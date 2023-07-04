Current Affairs Quiz: July 04 2023-SCO Summit 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as SCO Summit 2023 etc.

1. Under whose chairmanship is the 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

(a) India

(b) Pakistan

(c) China

(d) Russia

2. Who is the first player from Assam to make it to the Indian women's team?

(a) Jintimoni Kalita

(b) Uma Chhetri

(c) Sneh Rana

(d) Anusha Baredy

3. Which swimmer has created a new national record in the backstroke event at the National Swimming Championships?

(a) Chahat Arora

(b) Mana Patel

(c) Poorva Shetty

(d) Anita Sood

4. Who has taken over as the new Chairman and MD of Coal India?

(a) Jitin Prasad

(b) Ajay Sinha

(c) Rahul Anand

(d) PM Prasad

5. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has launched the Rs 5600 crore National Highway Project in which state?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Assam

6. Who has resigned from the post of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes?

(a) Murli Manohar Singh

(b) Ajay Kumar

(c) Ravi Suman

(d) Harsh Chauhan

Answer:-

1. (a) India

This year, the 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being organized under the chairmanship of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 23rd Summit of the Heads of State of the SCO Council. Iran, Belarus and Mongolia have been invited as observers. The theme of this summit is SCO-SECURE, derived from the acronym given by the Prime Minister at the 2018 SCO Qingdao Summit.

2. (b) Uma Chhetri

Uma Chhetri has become the first woman cricketer from Assam to be selected in the Indian women's team. The BCCI Women's selection committee has announced the Indian squad for the three-match T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh, starting on 9th July respectively. Uma Chhetri hails from Bokakhat, Assam and she is a talented wicket-keeper batsman. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team for the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

3. (b) Mana Patel

Olympian Mana Patel has created a new national record in the National Swimming Championship held in Hyderabad. Mana Patel created a new national record in the women's 100m backstroke event. At the same time, Linisha AK also created a new record in the women's 200 meter breaststroke event. Patel set a new record in the women's 100m backstroke event with 1:03.48. Neena Venkatesh also bettered her own national record in the women's 50m butterfly event.

4. (d) PM Prasad

PM Prasad has taken over as the new Chairman and MD of Coal India. Prior to his new role, Prasad was heading CCL, a subsidiary of Coal India based in Jharkhand. Prasad has more than 30 years of experience in the coal mining sector. He holds a post graduate degree in Mining Engineering from the Indian School of Mines, IIT Dhanbad.

5. (c) Rajasthan

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 National Highway projects worth Rs 5600 crore in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. Four National Highway projects with a total length of 219 km and a cost of Rs 3,775 crore were inaugurated in Rajasthan. Along with this, the construction work of a bridge being built on the Chambal river in Mandrayal also started.

6. (d) Harsh Chauhan

Harsh Chauhan has resigned as the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), eight months before the completion of his term. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes is an Indian constitutional body that was established through the Constitution Act, 2003.