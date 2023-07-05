Current Affairs One Liners: July 05 2023- Bharat 6G Alliance
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 'Bharat 6G Alliance', SAIF Championship 2023 etc.
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 'Bharat 6G Alliance', SAIF Championship 2023 etc.
1. Which country won the title of South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 – India
2. Which country has become the new permanent member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation- Iran
3. Who has been appointed as the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team- Ajit Agarkar
4. Which Union Minister inaugurated the new campus of Canteen Store Department Depot in Ambala – Ajay Bhatt
5. Who launched the 'Bharat 6G Alliance' in New Delhi - Ashwini Vaishnav
6. Who has been appointed as the new CEO and MD of Bank of Baroda- Debdutt Chand
7. DGCA has tied up with whom for drone technology – European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
8. India has won the title by defeating which team in the final of SAFF Championship 2023 – Kuwait
Also read:
Current Affairs Quiz: July 05 2023-SAFF Championship 2023
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS