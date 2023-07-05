Current Affairs One Liners: July 05 2023- Bharat 6G Alliance

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 'Bharat 6G Alliance', SAIF Championship 2023 etc.

1. Which country won the title of South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 – India

2. Which country has become the new permanent member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation- Iran

3. Who has been appointed as the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team- Ajit Agarkar

4. Which Union Minister inaugurated the new campus of Canteen Store Department Depot in Ambala – Ajay Bhatt

5. Who launched the 'Bharat 6G Alliance' in New Delhi - Ashwini Vaishnav

6. Who has been appointed as the new CEO and MD of Bank of Baroda- Debdutt Chand

7. DGCA has tied up with whom for drone technology – European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

8. India has won the title by defeating which team in the final of SAFF Championship 2023 – Kuwait

