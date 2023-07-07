Current Affairs Quiz: July 07 2023- Wildlife Friendly Highway Projects

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Wildlife Friendly Highway Projects etc.

1. In which state did PM Modi inaugurate wildlife friendly highway projects?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Chhattisgarh

(d) Assam

2. Who has been appointed as the chairman of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission?

(a) Justice Ajay Agarwal

(b) Justice AP Sahi

(c) Justice Ramesh Sinha

(d) Justice Deepak Kumar Mishra

3. NCC has signed an MoU with which bank for opening bank accounts of cadets?

(a) State Bank of India

(b) Yes Bank

(c) Punjab National Bank

(d) Union Bank of India

4. Who has been appointed as the new Executive Director by the Reserve Bank of India?

(a) P. Vasudevan

(b) Urjit Patel

(c) PK Sinha

(d) Rajiv Kumar

5. Who is the champion of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 season?

(a) Belarus

(b) Belgium

(c) Netherlands

(d) India

6. India has signed MoU with which country for Electoral Corporation?

(a) Brazil

(b) Argentina

(c) Panama

(d) Kenya

7. In which country is the Ubinas volcano located, due to which emergency has been declared there?

(a) Uruguay

(b) Chile

(c) Peru

(d) Japan

Answer:-

1. (c) Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated wildlife friendly highway projects in Chhattisgarh. PM Modi inaugurated the construction of three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the 6-lane greenfield Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor. This project will pass through the Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary area.

2. (b) Justice AP Sahi

Former Chief Justice of the Madras and Patna High Courts, Justice AP Sahi has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Justice Sahi will have a tenure of four years as the head of the NCDRC. NCDRC is a quasi-judicial commission established in 1988 under the Consumer Protection Act.

3. (a) State Bank of India

National Cadet Corps (NCC) and State Bank of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for zero balance bank accounts of all cadets under 'Pehli Udaan Scheme'. About 5 lakh cadets will be benefited every year from this MoU. On this occasion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also launched Single Window NCC Integrated Software for Cadets. NCC is the youth unit of Indian Armed Forces, its headquarter is New Delhi.

4. (a) P. Vasudevan

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has Vasudevan has been appointed as Executive Director. RBI said in a statement that he will head the Department of Currency Management, Corporate Strategy and Budget (Areas other than Budget and Funds). Vasudevan holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and is a Fellow of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

5. (c) Netherlands

The Netherlands men's team has been crowned champions of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 season as they ended their season four campaign with 35 points. The Indian men's hockey team finished fourth in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 with 30 points from 16 matches. India captain Harmanpreet Singh was the top scorer in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 with 18 goals.

6. (c) Panama

The Election Commission of India and the Electoral Tribunal (ET) of Panama signed an MoU in Panama City to establish an institutional framework for cooperation in the field of election management and administration. The Election Commission of India and the Electoral Tribunal of Panama are members of the Association of World Election Bodies. Panama is a country located in Central America, its capital is Panama City.

7. (c) Peru

Due to the eruption of the Ubinas volcano in Peru, a state of emergency has been declared for 60 days in the areas around the volcano. Ubinas is located in the Moquegua region, 1,200 km southeast of the capital Lima and is the most active volcano in the country. Peru is a country in South America.

