Current Affairs One Liners: July 10 2023- G20 Culture Working Group meeting
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as British Grand Prix 2023, G20 Culture Working Group meeting, New chairman of the International Financial Services Centers Authority etc.
1. Who has become the first Indian to win gold in recurve category of Youth World Archery Championship- Parth Salunkhe
2. At which airport in India, the country's first elevated cross taxiway service has been started - Indira Gandhi International Airport
3. Under the G20 chairmanship of India, where is the third Trade and Investment Working Group meeting being held - Kevadia
4. Which badminton player of India has won the title of Canada Open – Lakshya Sen
5. Which Formula 1 racer won the British Grand Prix title – Max Verstappen
6. Who has been appointed as the new chairman of the International Financial Services Centers Authority- K Rajaraman
7. The meeting of G20 Culture Working Group is being organized in which city – Hampi
