Current Affairs One Liners: July 11 2023- World Population Day 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as World Population Day, Asian Athletics Federation, Indian Premier League etc.

1. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has nominated from which state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections – Gujarat

2. Who is the most valuable franchise of the Indian Premier League – Chennai Super Kings

3. In which country a national health emergency has been declared due to 'Guillain-Barre syndrome' - Peru

4. With which country India has started bilateral trade in rupees – Bangladesh

5. Who has been honored with the Best Member Federation Award by the Asian Athletics Federation - Athletics Federation of India

7. Which player has won gold medal in World Shooting Para Sports World Cup - Rudransh Khandelwal

8. World Population Day is celebrated every year on which day – 11 July

