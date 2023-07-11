Current Affairs One Liners: July 11 2023- World Population Day 2023

1. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has nominated from which state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections – Gujarat

2. Who is the most valuable franchise of the Indian Premier League – Chennai Super Kings

3. In which country a national health emergency has been declared due to 'Guillain-Barre syndrome' - Peru

4. With which country India has started bilateral trade in rupees – Bangladesh

5. Who has been honored with the Best Member Federation Award by the Asian Athletics Federation - Athletics Federation of India

7. Which player has won gold medal in World Shooting Para Sports World Cup - Rudransh Khandelwal

8. World Population Day is celebrated every year on which day – 11 July

