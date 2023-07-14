Current Affairs Quiz: July 14 2023- Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Chandrayaan-3, Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Mission etc.

1. Which country's highest award 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour' was awarded to PM Modi?

(a) Germany

(b) France

(c) Australia

(d) Brazil

2. Which Indian won the first gold in 100m hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships?

(a) MR Poovamma

(b) Jyoti Yaraji

(c) Dutee Chand

(d) Hima Das

3. Who has become the 17th Indian to score a century in his debut test match?

(a) Ishan Kishan

(b) Shardul Thakur

(c) Yashasvi Jaiswal

(d) Shubman Gill

4. Which bank inaugurated IFSC banking unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar?

(a) Union Bank of India

(b) Punjab National Bank

(c) Bandhan Bank

(d) Bank of India

5. Chandrayaan-3 mission has been launched, who is the project director of the mission?

(a) K Sivan

(b) S Somanath

(c) P Veeramuthuvel

(d) C Venugopal

6. Who took oath as Supreme Court judge along with Justice Ujjwal Bhuiyan?

(a) Rajesh Kumar

(b) PK Sinha

(c) S V Bhatti

(d) Ajay Kumar

7. Which player won the gold medal in the men's 61 kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023?

(a) Satish Shivalingam

(b) Jeremy Lalrinnunga

(c) Shubham Todkar

(d) Achinta Sheuli

Answer:-

1. (b) France

PM Modi has been awarded the highest honor of France 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour'. French President Emmanuel Macron gave this honor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has become the first Indian PM to receive this honour. In June 2023, Egypt honored PM Modi with its highest honor 'Order of the Nile'.

2. (b) Jyoti Yaraji

India's runner Jyoti Yaraji won India's first gold medal in 100 meter hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. 23-year-old Jyoti captured gold with a timing of 13:09 seconds. This is India's first gold medal in this event in the history of Asian Athletics Championships.

3. (c) Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the third Indian opener to score a century in the first Test innings of his career. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have achieved this feat as openers of the Indian team. With this, he has become the 17th Indian to score a century in Test debut. The first Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut was Lala Amarnath, who achieved this feat in 1933.

4. (d) Bank of India

Bank of India today inaugurated its IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT SEZ area in Gandhinagar. This international financial services banking unit was inaugurated by the MD and CEO of the bank, Rajneesh Karnataka. He also inaugurated the NRI Help Center (NRI HC) on the occasion. Bank of India is an Indian public sector bank, it was established in 1906.

5. (c) P Veeramuthuvel

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched India's third moon mission Chandrayaan-3. It was launched from the launch vehicle 'LVM3' from the Satish Dhawan Space Center. P Veeramuthuvel is the project director of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft and its mission of soft landing on the Moon. He was also involved in the Chandrayaan 2 mission in 2019.

6. (c) S V Bhatti

Justices Ujjwal Bhuiyan and SV Bhatti took oath as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday. Now the number of judges in the Supreme Court has increased to 32. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to both the judges at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court. Justice Bhuiyan was serving as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. While Justice Bhatti was the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

7. (c) Shubham Todkar

India's Shubham Todkar and Poppy Hazarika have won gold medals in men's 61kg and women's 59kg respectively. And T Madhavan won the silver medal in the men's 67 kg event. With these three medals, India's total medal tally in the senior category went up to eight.

