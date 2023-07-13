Current Affairs One Liners: July 13 2023- ICC 'Player of the Month'

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Para Athletics World Championships 2023, ICC 'Player of the Month' etc.

1. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Lithuania- Devesh Uttam

2. Who has been selected as the ICC Men's Player of the Month for the month of June - Wanindu Hasaranga

3. With whom has the Ministry of Defense tied up for safe and nutritious food for the armed forces- FSSAI

4. Which state/UT has launched Mobile-Dost-App- Jammu and Kashmir

5. Which two new judges have been appointed by President Murmu in the Supreme Court – Justice Ujjal Bhuiyan and Justice SV Bhatti

6. The Ministry of Defense has approved the purchase of how many Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy - 26

7. Which Indian has won the silver medal in Para Athletics World Championship 2023 – Nishad Kumar

8. Who has been selected as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for the month of June - Ashley Gardner

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: July 13 2023- New Ambassador of India to Lithuania

Current Affairs One Liners: July 12 2023- 50th GST Council Meeting

Current Affairs Quiz: July 12 2023- JIMEX Maritime Exercise 2023