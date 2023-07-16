Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 10 July to 16 July 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, ICC Men's Player of the Month Award among others.

1. Which country's highest award 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour' was awarded to PM Modi?

(a) Germany

(b) France

(c) Australia

(d) Brazil

2. Who has become the 17th Indian to score a century on debut?

(a) Ishan Kishan

(b) Shardul Thakur

(c) Yashasvi Jaiswal

(d) Shubman Gill

3. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Lithuania?

(a) Alok Sinha

(b) Devesh Uttam

(c) Shweta Anand

(d) Rajiv Kumar

4. Who has been named the ICC Men's 'Player of the Month' for the month of June?

(a) Vanindu Hasaranga

(b) Shubman Gill

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) Harry Brook

5. What is the rank of India in the world's most powerful armies as per Global Firepower report?

(a) Second

(b) Third

(c) Fourth

(d) Fifth

6. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO of SBI Card?

(a) Abhijeet Chakraborty

(b) Ram Mohan Rao Amara

(c) Rajiv Sinha

(d) Vijay Arora

7. Who has become the first Indian to be named the 'Best Asian Under-20 Male Athlete of the Year'?

(a) Murli Sreesankar

(b) Eldoz Paul

(c) Selva Prabhu Thirumaran

(d) Avinash Sable

8. 'Lord Hanuman' has been declared as the official mascot of which championship?

(a) Asian Athletics Championship

(b) Cricket Asia Cup

(c) Davis Cup

(d) World Athletics Championship

9. With which country India has started bilateral trade in rupees?

(a) Bhutan

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Nepal

(d) Bangladesh

10. Which Indian badminton player has won the title of Canada Open?

(a) Parupalli Kashyap

(b) Shrikant Kidambi

(c) Lakshya Sen

(d) B Sai Praneeth

Answer:-

1. (b) France

PM Modi has been awarded the highest honor of France 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour'. French President Emmanuel Macron gave this honor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has become the first Indian PM to receive this honour. In June 2023, Egypt honored PM Modi with its highest honor 'Order of the Nile'.

2. (c) Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the third Indian opener to score a century in the first Test innings of his career. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have achieved this feat as openers of the Indian team. With this, he has become the 17th Indian to score a century in Test debut. The first Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut was Lala Amarnath, who achieved this feat in 1933.

3. (b) Devesh Uttam

The Ministry of External Affairs has appointed Indian diplomat Devesh Uttam as the next Ambassador of India to Lithuania. Devesh Uttam is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the year 2003. Devesh Uttam is currently working as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

4. (a) Vanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia women's team all-rounder Ashley Gardner have been selected as the 'Player of the Month' for the month of June. Ashley Gardner has won this award three times so far. Hasaranga has been given this award for his brilliant performance in the ICC World Cup qualifiers.

5. (c) Fourth

According to the latest ranking of 2023 by Global Firepower, a data website containing information related to the defense of the countries of the world, India is the fourth most powerful army country in the world. USA is on top in this list. In this ranking, after the US, Russia and China are in second and third place respectively. Countries with weak military forces have also been included in this list, which includes countries like Bhutan and Iceland. India ranks above European countries like UK and Italy.

6. (a) Abhijeet Chakraborty

State Bank of India (SBI) has selected Abhijit Chakraborty as the new Managing Director and CEO of 'SBI Card'. He will replace Ram Mohan Rao Amara, who will hold the post till August 11. Chakraborty's appointment will be effective from August 12 for a period of two years. SBI Card was launched in October 1998 by State Bank of India and GE Capital.

7. (c) Selva Prabhu Thirumaran

Indian triple-jumper Selva Prabhu Thirumaran became the first Indian to be named the "Asian Under-20 Male Athlete of the Year" by the Asian Athletics Association. Selva won a silver medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Colombia last year. Selva was given the award during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Asian Athletics Association in Bangkok.

8. (a) Asian Athletics Championship

Lord Hanuman has been announced as the official mascot of the Asian Athletics Championships. It is being organized on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Asian Athletics Federation. The logo of the 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 depicts the dedication and sportsmanship displayed by the athletes participating in the Games. India is participating in the championship under the leadership of shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreesankar.

9. (d) Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh have started bilateral trade in rupees. It was launched at an event jointly organized by the Bangladesh Bank and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma said that India and Bangladesh will conduct trade in Indian rupee along with normal transaction method in US dollar. Bangladesh is India's largest trading partner in South Asia and India is Bangladesh's second largest trading partner in Asia.

10. (c) Lakshya Sen

India's 21-year-old badminton player Lakshya Sen has won the title of Canada Open. This is his first title of this year. Sen defeated All England Open champion and Chinese shuttler Li Shi Feng in the men's singles final. Lakshya Sen became the Commonwealth Games champion in August 2022.

