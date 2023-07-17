Current Affairs One Liners: July 17 2023- Wimbledon Grand Slam 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2023, Wimbledon Grand Slam 2023, 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index' etc.

Current Affairs One Liners: July 17 2023
1. Which union minister has chaired the regional conference on 'Drugs smuggling and national security' - Amit Shah

2. Who won the men's title of Wimbledon Grand Slam 2023 - Carlos Alcaraz

3. Who has recently released the 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index' - NITI Aayog

4. Who won bronze medal in ISSF Shotgun World Cup- Prithviraj Tondaiman

5. With which country India is participating in military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant- 2023' - Mongolia

6. IIT Delhi is going to open its first global campus in which city – Abu Dhabi

7. In which state of India the annual 'Bonalu Festival' was organized - Telangana

8. Which player won the women's singles title of Wimbledon Grand Slam 2023 - Marketa Vondrousova

9. Which Indo-American artist was honored by Google on her 86th birthday through Doodle - Zarina Hashmi

