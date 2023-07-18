Current Affairs One Liners: July 18 2023- World's first AI tool for Insurance

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as World's first AI tool for Insurance, Commonwealth Games 2026, Oommen Chandy etc.

1. Which city of Australia has decided not to host Commonwealth Games 2026 – Victoria

2. India has recently tied up with which country to develop new generation military equipment – ​​France

3. Who has become the first unseeded female player to win the Wimbledon Grand Slam - Marketa Vondrousova

4. PM Modi inaugurated the Integrated Terminal of Veer Savarkar International Airport, in which state/UT is it – Andaman and Nicobar Islands

5. 'Central Registrar - Sahara Refund Portal' has been launched by which ministry - Ministry of Cooperation

6. Which state has secured the first position in NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2022 - Tamil Nadu

7. Congress leader Oommen Chandy has passed away, he was the former Chief Minister of which state- Kerala

8. Which company has launched the world's first Generative AI tool for insurance - Simplify

