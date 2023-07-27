Current Affairs Quiz: July 27 2023- India-AI and Meta Deal

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as India-AI and Meta Deal etc.

1. Who is the Prime Minister of Cambodia who has recently decided to resign?

(a) Hun Sen

(b) Norodom Sihanouk

(c) Hun manatee

(d) Sam Rainsy

2. The 'Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan' campaign is an initiative of which ministry?

(a) Ministry of Panchayati Raj

(b) Ministry of Rural Development

(c) Ministry of Mines

(d) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

3. With whom has 'India AI' signed an MoU to promote emerging technologies?

(a) Spacex

(b) Google

(c) Meta

(d) Microsoft

4. In which city did the Army Postal Service inaugurate the first Permanent Aadhaar Enrollment Centre?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Mumbai

(c) Kolkata

(d) Chennai

5. Who has been appointed as the captain of the junior Indian hockey team for the hockey tournament in Germany?

(a) Abhishek Sinha

(b) Jalaj Saxena

(c) Uttam Singh

(d) Bobby Singh Dhami

6. In which African country has the army removed the president from office in a coup?

(a) Kenya

(b) Angola

(c) Uganda

(d) Niger

7. Asian Paints has appointed whom as the new chairman of the company?

(a) Raviranjan Singh

(b) R. Seshasayee

(c) Mahesh Agarwal

(d) Ajay Sinha

Answer:-

1. (a) Hun Sen

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to resign from his post after almost four decades. He is one of the longest ruling leaders in the world. He has announced that he will resign in early August and hand over power to his son. Recently, his party again won all the seats in the non-competitive elections. Cambodia is a Southeast Asian nation.

2. (b) Ministry of Rural Development

'Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan' is an initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development. This campaign will be run across the country from 09 to 15 August. Selected youths from around 7,500 blocks across the country will gather for this program at Delhi's 'Kartavya Path'. This campaign has been started for the conclusion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The Amrit Mahotsav of Independence was started on March 12, 2021.

3. (c) Meta

India Artificial Intelligence ('India AI') has signed an MoU with 'META' to promote advancements in emerging technologies in the country. It aims to establish collaboration between 'India AI' and META in the field of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies. Also, Meta's open-source AI model will be tailored for the Indian AI ecosystem.

4. (a) New Delhi

Army Postal Service Corps inaugurated the first Permanent Aadhaar Enrollment Center at Central Base Post Office in New Delhi. Under this, Aadhaar related services will be provided to the personnel of the three services and their dependents through field post offices at 48 identified places across the country.

5. (c) Uttam Singh

Forward player Uttam Singh has been given the command of the junior Indian hockey team in the upcoming four-nation tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany. While Bobby Singh Dhami has been made the vice-captain of the team. In this tournament to be held from August 18 to 22, India will play against England, Spain and host Germany. Hockey India has announced the 20-member squad.

6. (d) Niger

A group of soldiers in the West African country of Niger said on national television that President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed from power. The country's borders have been closed after the coup. Colonel Amadou Abdramane said that a nationwide curfew has been declared. Regional and global leaders have called for Bazoum's release.

7. (b) R. Seshasayee

R Seshasayee has been appointed as the new chairman of Asian Paints. The board of Asian Paints has approved the appointment of Seshasayee as the chairman of the company with effect from October 1, 2023. He will remain on this post till January 22, 2027. Seshasayee was the Managing Director of Ashok Leyland Limited from 1998 to 2011, Executive Vice-Chairman from 2011 to 2013 and Non-Executive Vice-Chairman from 2013 to 2016.

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: July 25 2023- First bowler to take 7 wickets in T20I