Cyclone Yaas: Very severe cyclonic storm expected to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26th

The India Meteorological Department reported that a low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on the morning of May 22nd. The weather department predicts it to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24th and further into a very severe cyclonic storm and north-westwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts by May 26th.

Depression has formed over eastcentral BOB at 1130 IST.Itwould intensify further and cross north Odisha-West Bengal coast betweenParadeep and Sagar Island by 26th evening as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. For more detail : https://t.co/3Sf6JA45yn pic.twitter.com/ddqTzezLnC — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2021

The IMD has issued the following warnings:

(i) Rainfall Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 23rd & 24th, over north coastal Odisha on May 25th and Gangetic West Bengal on May 25th-27th and Jharkhand on 26th and Bihar on 27th.

(ii) Fishermen Warning: The fishermen have been advised not to venture into southeast & east-central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and along and off the coast of Andaman & Nicobar Islands between May 22-24th and into the central Bay of Bengal from May 23rd– 25th and into the north Bay of Bengal. Those out in the deep sea of east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal have been advised to return to the coast.

iii) Tidal wave warning: Tidal wave of 1-2 meter height is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 23- 24, 2021.

iv) Isolated Rainfall/ Duststorm: Under the influence of a Western disturbance, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm and lightning with isolated to fairly widespread rainfall over Western Himalayan Region. Isolated rainfall is also expected over plains of Northwest India during next 24 hours and isolated duststorm have been predicted over Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

v) Strong Dust Raising Winds: Besides this, strong dust raising winds have been predicted over Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh during the next 3 days.

PM Modi reviews preparedness •Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on May 23rd to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries/Agencies to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone 'Yaas'. •He has directed timely evacuation of those in off-shore activities and asked senior officers to work in close coordination with states to ensure the safe evacuation of people from high-risk areas. •PM Modi also spoke regarding the need to ensure that the time duration of power supply outages and communication network should be minimum and be restored swiftly. •He has also directed officials to ensure proper planning and coordination with state governments to ensure no disruptions in Covid treatment and vaccination in hospitals. He urged on the need to involve district administrations in the planning process for better learning from best practices and seamless coordination. •PM Modi also directed the officials to make available the do's and dont's advisories during the cyclone in easy-to-understand and local language to citizens of the affected districts. Emphasised on timely evacuation as well as ensuring power and communications networks are not disrupted. Also emphasised on ensuring COVID-19 treatment of patients in affected areas does not suffer due to the cyclone.



Preparedness for Cyclone Yaas:

•NDRF has pre-positioned 46 teams in 5 States/UTs, fully equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment.

•Additionally, 13 teams are being airlifted today for deployment and 10 teams have been kept on standby.

•The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy has also deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations.

•The Indian Air Force and Engineer task force units of the Indian Army, equipped with boats and rescue equipment, have been put on standby for deployment.

•Besides this, 7 ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Units are on standby along the Eastern coast.

•All oil installations in the sea are being secured and all the shipping vessels of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are being brought to safe harbour.

•The Union Ministry of Power has also activated its emergency response systems and is keeping its systems ready for immediate restoration of electricity in case of a power outage.

•The Telecom Ministry will be keeping a close watch on all telecom towers and is prepared to quickly restore the telecom network in case it cuts off.

•The Health Ministry has also issued an advisory to the States/UTs that are likely to be affected for preparedness and response on Covid-19 in affected areas.

•The Shipping Ministry has also taken measures to secure all shipping vessels and it has also deployed emergency vessels (Tugs) for relief and rescue operations.

•All residents from vulnerable locations or high-risk places are being evacuated with the assistance of the NDRF.

Background

Cyclone Yaas is the second tropical cyclonic that is expected to hit India in less than a week. Cyclone Tauktae, another tropical system had been brewing earlier in the Indian Ocean and had lashed across India's western side and caused heavy damage in states like Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat last week.