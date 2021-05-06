Defence Ministry gives approval to 50 AFMS hospitals as dedicated, mixed COVID hospitals

The Indian Army has informed that the Ministry of Defence has given its approval to the total of 50 Armed Forces Medical Services- AFMS Hospitals designated as dedicated and mixed hospitals. It includes five Air Force, 42 Army, and three Navy.

Apart from the entitled clientele of Armed Forces Medical Services, the serving personnel, dependents, veterans, and their dependents, civilians will also be admitted through the referral by the local health authority after ascertaining the availability of beds at these facilities.

As per the officials, the hospitals have a combined bed capacity of 9,038 patients, and that the civilians will be also be admitted as there is a spike in COVID-19 cases and the hospitals will augment the state healthcare facilities.

Key Details:

• As per the ministry, a list of the retired Army Medical Corps officers and paramedical staff have been made. They may be requested to volunteer for work in AFMS hospitals at their current home stations, in case there is a need. Around 990 paramedics and 43 officers have volunteered to date.

• 6 viral testing labs have been established by AFMS in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research. These labs are also functional at various AFMS Hospitals.

Training activities suspended at AMC:

The training activities at the Army Medical Corps (AMC) Centre and College, Lucknow, and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune have been suspended.

Around 650 medical officers who have been undergoing post-graduate training at Armed Forces Medical Corps will be reverted to the units for providing the depending cover. In addition to this, 100 medical officers from recruiting organisations are also being detailed to work in those hospitals where COVID wards are established.