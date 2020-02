Delhi Election 2020 Winners List: AAP wins Tri Nagar, Shalimar Bagh seats, See full list here

Delhi Election 2020 Winners List: Aam Aadmi Party has registered victory in Tri Nagar and Shalimar Bagh seats. AAP's Preeti Tomar from Tri Nagar and Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh won their respective seats, media reports. The election commission is going to release the complete list of all the winners soon. Counting of votes continues from 8 am. A tough competition between AAP and BJP is clearly visible in entire Delhi. The trend is constantly changing in many seats.

This time, in Delhi Elections 2020, it has become a bipolar contest between AAP and the BJP. Aam Aadmi Party was a clear winner in 2015 with a massive mandate. AAP won 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly in 2015. On the other hand, BJP could only secure three assembly seats. Most of the exit polls predicted return of Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM while BJP is expected to secure about 10-12 seats.

Updates about Key Candidates:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said, "I have congratulated Arvind Kejriwal. People have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected" Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi, by 859 votes. Aam Aadmi Party's Amanatullah Khan is leading from Okhla constituency.

See Complete List of Winners here: