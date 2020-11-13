HC allows Delhi government to reserve 80% ICU beds in private hospitals for COVID patients 

The Delhi High Court has allowed the AAP-led Delhi government to reserve 80% of ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. The High Court gave the permit noting that the situation in the national capital is fairly dynamic and cases of coronavirus are spiraling.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad allowed Delhi Government's appeal challenging a single judge’s interim order staying the government’s decision to reserve 80 percent ICU beds.

The high court vacated the stay order passed by the single judge saying that the ground reality is different from how it was when the stay order was passed and has listed the matter for further hearing on November 26 before the single bench. Till then the reservation of 80 percent of ICU beds will continue in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea by the Delhi government urging it to allow it to reserve 80 percent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients for at least 15 days in view of the stark rise in coronavirus cases.

Key Highlights

•The Delhi High Court added that no person in a health emergency can be allowed to run from pillar to post in case of bed availability.

•The court further noted that the nodal officers are in a position to relax the 80 percent reservation norm for these hospitals without strictly obeying the Delhi government's decision.

•Following are the three reasons why the government has chosen to reserve 80 percent of ICU beds in 33 particular private hospitals:

-They have a large number of ICU beds.

-These hospitals are favoured the most by the citizens.

-The hospitals have ample space available so the capacity could be increased if required.

Government cannot be allowed to play with the lives of citizens: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court, while expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, came down harshly on the Delhi Government for making more efforts to unlock everything rather than being responsible for the health of the citizens.

The high court stated that the Delhi government cannot be allowed to play with people's lives and that the government is responsible for the health of its citizens for which others have to chip in, including private hospitals. The division bench of the High Court further observed that COVID-19 cases are becoming rampant in the capital and no household has been left out from its effect.

Background

This announcement comes as Delhi is witnessing its third and most severe wave so far with the biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases recorded on November 11, 2020. The total COVID-19 infection tally in the national capital currently stands at 467028, which includes 43116 active cases, 416580 recovered cases and 7332 deaths. The sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi comes in the wake of festivities and a drastic rise in air pollution levels.