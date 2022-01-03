Delhi Lockdown: Red Alert, Total Curfew Announcement Soon as COVID Case Positivity inches close to 5%, Here’s What will Remain Open

Delhi Lockdown Red Alert: With COVID-19 case positivity rate in Delhi inching close to 5%, Arvind Kejriwal Government is expected to sound ‘Red Alert’ in the national capital from today. As per the GRAP – Graded Response Action Plan of the Delhi Government, Red Alert is sounded if COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital remains above 5% for two consecutive days. Earlier in the week, Delhi Government had already sounded a ‘Yellow Alert’ imposing new restrictions and lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. With Red Alert likely to be announced in Delhi Soon, here are the lockdown restrictions and guidelines that will come into effect as part of the new guidelines.

Delhi Reports Case Positivity of 4.59% on Sunday

On Sunday – 2nd January, Delhi continued to report a massive surge in the COVID-19 case numbers. According to the official update, the city reported a total of 3,194 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the overall COVID-19 case positivity rate in the National Capital to 4.59%. In line with the Delhi Government’s GRAP - Graded Response Action Plan, a red alert will be sounded in the national capital if a case positivity rate of 5% is reported for two consecutive days. Looking at the rapid rise in COVID-19 case numbers in the last week, experts have hinted that in all likelihood, Red Alert will be sounded in the coming days. The rapid rise in COVID case numbers in Delhi can be seen as Last Monday, Delhi only reported 331 fresh cases whereas the total active cases were 1289; these numbers seen a massive surge in matter of 6 days and on Sunday the fresh cases reported stood at 3,194 while the total case load stood at 8,397.

Red Alert in Delhi – What will Remain Open: Know Important Restrictions, Guidelines

Total Curfew: One of the biggest restrictions to come into effect with sounding of Red Alert in Delhi, would be announcement of ‘Total Curfew’. The current restriction of night curfew which is in force from 10 PM to 5 AM in the morning will be extended to 24 hours which will put limits on movement of people in the National Capital. However, there will be certain exemptions based on the categories decided by the government.

One of the biggest restrictions to come into effect with sounding of Red Alert in Delhi, would be announcement of ‘Total Curfew’. The current restriction of night curfew which is in force from 10 PM to 5 AM in the morning will be extended to 24 hours which will put limits on movement of people in the National Capital. However, there will be certain exemptions based on the categories decided by the government. Shops Selling Non-Essential Items to be Closed : In line with the Red Alert Guidelines, all shops selling non-essential items, including both goods and services, will be closed down. Similarly, Malls and weekly markets will also be shut down.

: In line with the Red Alert Guidelines, all shops selling non-essential items, including both goods and services, will be closed down. Similarly, Malls and weekly markets will also be shut down. Govt Offices to Close Down : Government offices will also closed down, except those dealing in essential and emergency services.

: Government offices will also closed down, except those dealing in essential and emergency services. Religious Places : Religious places will be allowed to open but devotees would not be allowed to visit them

: Religious places will be allowed to open but devotees would not be allowed to visit them Public Transport : Public transportation in the city, including Delhi Metro, will be closed down under the Red Alert Restrictions. On similar lines, Autos and cabs will be allowed to ferry a maximum of two passengers

: Public transportation in the city, including Delhi Metro, will be closed down under the Red Alert Restrictions. On similar lines, Autos and cabs will be allowed to ferry a maximum of two passengers Restaurants and Bars to be Closed : Under the Red Alert Guidelines, hospitality sector will also be affected deeply. All Restaurants and Bars in the city will be closed down for dine-in service. Delivery of Food may be allowed, as part of the essential commodities.

: Under the Red Alert Guidelines, hospitality sector will also be affected deeply. All Restaurants and Bars in the city will be closed down for dine-in service. Delivery of Food may be allowed, as part of the essential commodities. Hotels, Lodges to Operate with Restrictions : Similar to restaurants and bars, Hotels and Lodges in Delhi will be also be impacted by Red Alert, as they will also operate with severe restrictions. Hotels and lodges will be allowed to remain open, but with condition that no banquets/conference will be organised. On similar lines, room service to in-house guests will be allowed.

: Similar to restaurants and bars, Hotels and Lodges in Delhi will be also be impacted by Red Alert, as they will also operate with severe restrictions. Hotels and lodges will be allowed to remain open, but with condition that no banquets/conference will be organised. On similar lines, room service to in-house guests will be allowed. Barber Shops and Salon : Under the Yellow Alert which is currently in place, the Delhi Government has already closed down cinema halls, banquets, spas, yoga institutes. In addition to this, under the Red Alert, barber shops and beauty salons too will be asked to close down until situation improves.

: Under the Yellow Alert which is currently in place, the Delhi Government has already closed down cinema halls, banquets, spas, yoga institutes. In addition to this, under the Red Alert, barber shops and beauty salons too will be asked to close down until situation improves. Weddings and Funerals: Gatherings for weddings and funerals will be further brought down to 15, from the current 20.

Also Read: What is Delhi Government’s color-coded system to tackle COVID-19?