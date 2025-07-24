Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
FIDE World Championship: First Indian Woman Enters the Finals; Check Who

19-year-old Divya Deshmukh becomes the first Indian woman to reach the FIDE Women’s World Cup Final and secures a spot in the 2026 Candidates Tournament. Learn about her semifinal win, Grandmaster norm, and what's next.

Jul 24, 2025, 14:21 IST

The 19-year-old International Master Divya Deshmukh made history on Wednesday by becoming the first player from India to advance to the FIDE Women's World Cup Final. She also secured a place in the 2026 Women's Candidates Chess Tournament. 

After making it to the final, Divya won a ticket in the Candidates, which are only open to the top three finishers at the World Cup. The victor of the Candidates will go up against Ju Wenjun to be the Women's World Champion.

Divya Deshmukh: First Indian Woman to Reach FIDE Finals

After shocking Grandmaster and compatriot Harika Dronavalli earlier, Divya crushed Tan Zhongyi of China, the former Women's World Champion, in the semifinals. Divya won the semifinal 1.5–0.5 after outplaying Zhongyi in the second game following a draw in the first.

Playingwith the white pieces that day, Divya outperformed her higher-ranked Chinese opponent with incredible poise and tactical accuracy, demonstrating her extraordinary consistency in the FIDE Women's World Cup.

First Grandmaster Norm Achieved

Since the semifinal victory made her the first Grandmaster Norm in her career, her victory on Wednesday also moved her one step closer to the Grandmaster title. Winning the World Cup will allow her to meet two more requirements and become a Grandmaster.

Chances for another Indian to Enter the Finals

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, meanwhile, will have to endure a difficult tie-break after getting a tie with Lei Tingjie of China in their second semifinal round. Now, the two are in a 1.5–1.5 deadlock. As a result, the winner of the tiebreaker will play Divya in the championship match.

As a finalist, Divya has now earned at least a silver medal and will be vowed to win the final and bring home the ultimate crown.

