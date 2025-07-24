FIDE World Championship: First Indian Woman Enters the Finals; Check Who

The 19-year-old International Master Divya Deshmukh made history on Wednesday by becoming the first player from India to advance to the FIDE Women's World Cup Final. She also secured a place in the 2026 Women's Candidates Chess Tournament.

After making it to the final, Divya won a ticket in the Candidates, which are only open to the top three finishers at the World Cup. The victor of the Candidates will go up against Ju Wenjun to be the Women's World Champion.

Divya Deshmukh: First Indian Woman to Reach FIDE Finals

After shocking Grandmaster and compatriot Harika Dronavalli earlier, Divya crushed Tan Zhongyi of China, the former Women's World Champion, in the semifinals. Divya won the semifinal 1.5–0.5 after outplaying Zhongyi in the second game following a draw in the first.

Playingwith the white pieces that day, Divya outperformed her higher-ranked Chinese opponent with incredible poise and tactical accuracy, demonstrating her extraordinary consistency in the FIDE Women's World Cup.