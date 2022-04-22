EV Fires in India: NITI Aayog releases draft battery swapping policy, Gadkari talks heavy fines, penalties

Battery swapping Policy UPSC: NITI Aayog has released a draft battery swapping policy for electric vehicles and has suggested incentives and rigorous testing protocols for the swappable batteries. NITI Aayog has also proposed innovative business solutions, support infrastructure, and appropriate technology.

Battery swapping policy by NITI Aayog has come amid the several reported cases of electric vehicles catching fires in several parts.

Noting the incidents that took place over the last two months, the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the expert committee will probe the accidents. He also talked about heavy fines among other measures.

With an aim to promote #EV adoption in the country, #NITIAayog has prepared the Draft Battery Swapping Policy. It takes cognizance of all the inputs provided by relevant stakeholders.



— NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 21, 2022

Battery Swapping Policy: What does the draft released by NITIA Aayog state?

1. Under the policy, all the metropolitan cities with a population of above 40 lakh will be prioritized for the development of a battery swapping network under the first phase.

2. As per NITI Aayog, all the major cities such as the UT headquarters, state capitals, and cities with a population of above 5 lakh will be covered under the second phase, given the importance of the two and three wheeler vehicle segments in growing cities.

3. As per the draft policy by NITI Aayog, vehicles with swappable batteries will be sold without a battery, providing the benefit of lower purchase costs to potential EV owners.

4. The Draft on Battery Swapping Policy further states that any individual or entity is also free to set up a battery swapping station at any location. However, the specified technical, safety, and performance standards are adhered to.

Why Battery Swapping Policy is being introduced?

Battery Swapping Policy in India is being introduced to improve the efficiency in the Electric vehicles (EV) ecosystem in the country. The Finance Minister had announced the policy in her Budget Speech 2022-23 considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations at scale.

The Draft of the Battery Swapping Policy is up for consultation and NITI Aayog has invited the comments on it until June 5.

EV fires in India: Gadkari talks heavy penalty

The Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, while noting the several incidents involving electric scooters that have taken place over the last two months, said that an expert committee will probe the matter. He also talked about heavy fines on the companies among other measures.

Earlier in April 2022, a video of an Ola e-scooter engulfed in flames went viral online further triggering a government probe. While talking about incidents, the Union Minister said that an expert committee has been constituted to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps.