GCAM 2020: PM Narendra Modi to deliver address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting

Oct 19, 2020 15:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to deliver the keynote address at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting (GCAM) 2020 on October 19, 2020. This 3-day program will be held virtually.

The GCAM 2020 program will witness opening remarks from the Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan. During program, Bill Gates, the Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will be presenting the plenary framing conversation.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Union Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research, NITI Aayog will be co-hosting the GCAM 2020 program along with Grand Challenges Canada, Wellcome and United States Agency for International Development.

The GCAM has been fostering international innovation collaborations by addressing the challenges in health and development.

Highlights of GCAM 2020

GCAM 2020 is expected to deepen the scientific collaborations by bringing together scientific leaders and policymakers to solve the global health problems, particularly COVID-19 pandemic with an "India for the World" framing.

This brainstorming program will witness address of various leaders, informal conversations and panel discussions on various topics. All these programs will be held virtually.

The discussions and conversations will be held on topics such as managing the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific interventions to fight pandemic, and implementation of global solutions to fight the current pandemic and prevent the future one.

The meeting will be attended by around 1600 people from 40 countries.

Grand Challenges India

The Grand Challenges India was constituted in 2012 as a partnership between India's Department of Biotechnology, and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Later, the partnership was joined by Wellcome Trust.

Grand Challenges India works on a range of issues related to health and development such as infectious diseases, child and maternal health, agriculture, nutrition, and sanitation.

