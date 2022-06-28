Global Liveability Index 2022: Vienna tops the list; Check top 10 world’s most liveable city 2022 list

Global Liveability Index 2022 List: The annual ranking of the World’s most liveable cities has been revealed by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and the Global Liveability Index 2022 has shown some notable changes from the Global Liveability Index for 2021. A total of 173 cities was ranked by EIU based on a range of criteria, including the availability of green space, infrastructure, crime rates, political stability, and health care. The top 10 world’s most liveable city list 2022 continues to be dominated by the Western European countries, with some in Canada. The first place on the list is acquired by Vienna followed by Copenhagen in second place and Zurich in third place. Some of the names of the 10 least liveable cities around the world in 2022 are Tehran, Dhaka, Karachi, and Lagos.

Released today, The Global Liveability Index 2022 reveals how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a rollback of covid-19 restrictions have affected living conditions in 173 cities worldwide. Download the report here: https://t.co/iJaF5cvsw4 pic.twitter.com/yT3IraJbJo — Economist Intelligence: EIU (@TheEIU) June 22, 2022

Global Liveability Index 2022: Key Details

1. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, Calgary rose from the 18th to tie for third with Zurich, while Copenhagen is now in second place, slightly behind Vienna.

2. In the analysis of the richest countries, the mid-sized cities have typically fared very well.

3. Several of the top 10 cities have the minimum COVID-19 rules. Museums, Schools, eateries, and shops have all resumed operations.

4. The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on hospital admissions has also diminished, which eases the burden on the healthcare systems and resources.

5. Because of the provided stability, good infrastructure, services, and enjoyable recreational possibilities, cities that were close to the top of the rankings before the pandemic has rebounded.

Global Liveability Index 2022: Top 10 World’s most liveable city 2022 list

Rank Cities 1 Vienna, Austria 2 Copenhagen, Denmark 3 Zurich, Switzerland 4 Calgary, Canada 5 Vancouver, Canada 6 Geneva, Switzerland 7 Frankfurt, Germany 8 Toronto, Canada 9 Amsterdam, Netherlands 10 Osaka, Japan and Melbourne, Australia (tie)

Global Liveability Index 2022: Top 10 Least Liveable Cities in the world 2022

Rank Cities 1 Tehran, Iran 2 Douala, Cameroon 3 Harare, Zimbabwe 4 Dhaka, Bangladesh 5 Port Moresby, PNG 6 Karachi, Pakistan 7 Algiers, Algeria 8 Tripoli, Libya 9 Lagos, Nigeria 10 Damascus, Syria

Global Liveability Index 2022 India Rank

In the latest released Global Liveability Index 2022, the Indian cities have faired poorly in the list. The National capital of India New Delhi has been ranked at 112th position while the country’s financial capital Mumbai has been ranked at 117th position. South Asian countries have faired poorly in Global Liveability Index 2022 with the Pakistani City of Karachi and Bangladesh's Capital Dhaka ranked among the least liveable cities in the world.