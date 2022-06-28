Global Liveability Index 2022: Vienna tops the list; Check top 10 world’s most liveable city 2022 list

Global Liveability Index 2022 Full List: In the latest Global Liveability Index 2022, New Delhi has been ranked at 112th position while the country’s financial capital Mumbai is ranked at 117th position. Check full list here. 

Updated: Jun 28, 2022 16:40 IST
Global Liveability Index 2022
Global Liveability Index 2022

Global Liveability Index 2022 List: The annual ranking of the World’s most liveable cities has been revealed by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and the Global Liveability Index 2022 has shown some notable changes from the Global Liveability Index for 2021. A total of 173 cities was ranked by EIU based on a range of criteria, including the availability of green space, infrastructure, crime rates, political stability, and health care. The top 10 world’s most liveable city list 2022 continues to be dominated by the Western European countries, with some in Canada. The first place on the list is acquired by Vienna followed by Copenhagen in second place and Zurich in third place. Some of the names of the 10 least liveable cities around the world in 2022 are Tehran, Dhaka, Karachi, and Lagos.

Global Liveability Index 2022: Key Details

1. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, Calgary rose from the 18th to tie for third with Zurich, while Copenhagen is now in second place, slightly behind Vienna.

2. In the analysis of the richest countries, the mid-sized cities have typically fared very well.

3. Several of the top 10 cities have the minimum COVID-19 rules. Museums, Schools, eateries, and shops have all resumed operations.

4. The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on hospital admissions has also diminished, which eases the burden on the healthcare systems and resources.

5. Because of the provided stability, good infrastructure, services, and enjoyable recreational possibilities, cities that were close to the top of the rankings before the pandemic has rebounded.

Global Liveability Index 2022: Top 10 World’s most liveable city 2022 list

Rank

Cities

1

Vienna, Austria

2

Copenhagen, Denmark

3

Zurich, Switzerland

4

Calgary, Canada

5

Vancouver, Canada

6

Geneva, Switzerland

7

Frankfurt, Germany

8

Toronto, Canada

9

Amsterdam, Netherlands

10

Osaka, Japan and Melbourne, Australia (tie)

Global Liveability Index 2022: Top 10 Least Liveable Cities in the world 2022

Rank

Cities

1

Tehran, Iran

2

Douala, Cameroon

3

Harare, Zimbabwe

4

Dhaka, Bangladesh

5

Port Moresby, PNG

6

Karachi, Pakistan

7

Algiers, Algeria

8

Tripoli, Libya

9

Lagos, Nigeria

10

Damascus, Syria

Global Liveability Index 2022 India Rank

In the latest released Global Liveability Index 2022, the Indian cities have faired poorly in the list. The National capital of India New Delhi has been ranked at 112th position while the country’s financial capital Mumbai has been ranked at 117th position. South Asian countries have faired poorly in Global Liveability Index 2022 with the Pakistani City of Karachi and Bangladesh's Capital Dhaka ranked among the least liveable cities in the world.

