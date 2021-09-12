Gujarat Chief Minister news: Why did Vijay Rupani resign as Gujarat CM? Who will succeed him?

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani resigned from the Chief Ministerial post on September 11, 2021. He submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat. The announcement comes just a year before the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state.

Vijay Rupani has become the fourth Chief Minister to resign this year after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal.

The Gujarat CM said, "I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat's CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership."

Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat, from the post of Gujarat's Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/VqavB2jj9h — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

With this, Gujarat has joined the list of states where the Bharatiya Janata Party opted to change the leadership ahead of the state assembly elections. While Assam went to the polls this year, Uttarakhand and Gujarat are scheduled to go to the polls in 2022 and Karnataka will go to the polls in 2023.

Why has Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned?

It is not immediately clear what led to the Gujarat Chief Minister to tender his resignation. BJP’s general secretary BL Santosh and Gujarat state unit in-charge Bhupender Yadav met party functionaries after CM Rupani announced his resignation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel arrived at the BJP office in Gandhinagar following the announcement.

Gujarat: Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel arrives at the BJP office in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/X36TYuTeqn — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Who will succeed Vijay Rupani as Gujarat CM?

The new Chief Minister of Gujarat is likely to be announced today, after a meeting with all the BJP MLAs.

Following are the names of the likely contenders:

Gujarat Deputy Chief Nitin Patel

Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya

State Agriculture Minister Praful Khoda Patel

RC Faldu

Parshottam Rupala

Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil's name was also among those considered to be the frontrunners of the post but he clarified that he is not in any such race. He said that together with Vijay Rupani and the new Chief Minister appointed by the party, they will work to strengthen the party and achieve their target of winning 182 out of 182 seats in the next state assembly elections.

Together with Vijay Rupani and the new Chief Minister appointed by the party, we will achieve our target of winning 182 out of 182 seats in the next assembly elections and work to strengthen the party: CR Paatil, Gujarat BJP chief and Navsari MP — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Background

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the 2023 elections, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat was first replaced by Tirath Singh and then he was also replaced by Pushkar Dhami. Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, under whom the party had contested the state assembly elections also resigned after a landslide win and was succeeded by Himanta Biswa Sarma.