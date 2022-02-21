Gujarat Titans Logo: Gujarat Titans unveil team logo in metaverse- Check Full Squad
The Gujarat Titans logo was unveiled by Head Coach Ashish Nehru along with Captain Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill in the virtual dugout.
Gujarat Titans unveiled team logo in the Metaverse on February 20, 2022. The logo symbolises the franchise's aspirations to achieve pinnacle of success in the upcoming IPL 2022 edition.
The official statement from the Gujarat Titans read that the IPL team is the first one to embrace the metaverse. The Gujarat Titans metaverse will be a space where the Titans and their fans will meet and interact seamlessly.
🏃🏃♀️Step into the Titans Dugout! ▶️ Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! ⭐ ▶️ https://t.co/dCcIzWpM4U#GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/9N6Cl6a3y4— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 20, 2022
Gujarat Titans Captain-Hardik Pandya
Gujarat Titans Head Coach- Ashish Nehra
Gujarat Titans Owner- CVC Capitals
Gujarat Titans Squad: Full List of Gujarat Titan Players 2022 after IPL Auction 2022
Hardik Pandya
Rashid Khan
Shubman Gill
Mohammed Shami
Jason Roy
Lockie Ferguson
Abhinav Sadarangani
Rahul Tewatia
Noor Ahmed
Sai Kishore
Vijay Shankar
Jayant Yadav
Dominic Drakes
Darshan Nalkande
Yash Dayal
Alzarri Joseph
Pradeep Sangwan
David Miller
Wriddhiman Saha
Matthew Wade
Varun Aaron
B Sai Sudharshan
Background
Gujarat Titans is one of the two new teams in IPL 2022. CVC Capitals placed the winning bid for the team with a bid of Rs 5000 crores.
The team had earlier picked up 3 draft players-Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill- ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan were signed for Rs 15 crores each and Shubman Gill was signed at Rs. 8 crores.
