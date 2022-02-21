Gujarat Titans Logo: Gujarat Titans unveil team logo in metaverse- Check Full Squad 

Gujarat Titans unveiled team logo in the Metaverse on February 20, 2022. The logo symbolises the franchise's aspirations to achieve pinnacle of success in the upcoming IPL 2022 edition.

The Gujarat Titans logo was unveiled by Head Coach Ashish Nehru along with Captain Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill in the virtual dugout.

The official statement from the Gujarat Titans read that the IPL team is the first one to embrace the metaverse. The Gujarat Titans metaverse will be a space where the Titans and their fans will meet and interact seamlessly.

🏃🏃‍♀️Step into the Titans Dugout! ▶️ Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! ⭐ ▶️ https://t.co/dCcIzWpM4U#GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/9N6Cl6a3y4 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 20, 2022

Gujarat Titans Captain-Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans Head Coach- Ashish Nehra

Gujarat Titans Owner- CVC Capitals

Gujarat Titans Squad: Full List of Gujarat Titan Players 2022 after IPL Auction 2022

Hardik Pandya

Rashid Khan

Shubman Gill

Mohammed Shami

Jason Roy

Lockie Ferguson

Abhinav Sadarangani

Rahul Tewatia

Noor Ahmed

Sai Kishore

Vijay Shankar

Jayant Yadav

Dominic Drakes

Darshan Nalkande

Yash Dayal

Alzarri Joseph

Pradeep Sangwan

David Miller

Wriddhiman Saha

Matthew Wade

Varun Aaron

B Sai Sudharshan

Background

Gujarat Titans is one of the two new teams in IPL 2022. CVC Capitals placed the winning bid for the team with a bid of Rs 5000 crores.

The team had earlier picked up 3 draft players-Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill- ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan were signed for Rs 15 crores each and Shubman Gill was signed at Rs. 8 crores.