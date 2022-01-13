JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment: Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in Jalpaiguri; Check railway helpline numbers

Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed near Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Rescue operations are currently underway at the incident spot. Check here for more details and Railway Helpline Numbers.

Created On: Jan 13, 2022 19:21 IST
Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani
Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani

Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment: The Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani in West Bengal earlier this evening. No report of any casualties yet. The Indian Railways issued a statement informing that the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. Around 12 coaches have been affected. 

The DRM and ADRM have rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van. As per a passenger's account, "following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties."

All the injured passengers are being taken to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi district hospital.

Railway Helpline numbers

All those who want to get information regarding Guwahati-Bikaner Express- Train no 15633 can dial the following helpline numbers:

1. Patna junction - 9341506016

2. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn- 7388898100

3. Danapur 7759070004

4. Sonpur 9771429999

Railway Helpline numbers - 03612731622, 03612731623

According to Rajesh Kumar, Chief Reservation Supervisor of Patna Junction, Bihar, said that 98 passengers had boarded the Guwahati-Bikaner Express from Patna junction and 3 people from Mokama and 2 people from Bakhtiarpur.

NDRF DG Atul Karwal has said that two teams of NDRF have been deployed and will reach the accident spot shortly to rescue people in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has tweeted, "I've spoken with PM Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations. I'm personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations." The Railways has ordered a high-level Railway Safety inquiry in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the injured will receive medical attention as early as possible and that the DM/SP/IG are supervising rescue and relief in Bikaner-Guwahati Express accident.

Ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh announced

The Indian Railways has announced ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakhs for deceased and Rs 1 lakh for severely injured and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Stay tuned for more updates.

 

