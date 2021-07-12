HAL to deliver first batch of World’s Lightest Combat Helicopters to IAF

Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to deliver the first batch of three Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) to the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a part of the 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) helicopters.

The first batch of LCH will be delivered after the completion of acceptance tests.

As per a HAL source, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has got a Letter of Intent for 5 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) for the Air Force and Army each for delivery pending contract finalization of 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) Light Combat Helicopters.

HAL has produced and set to deliver 3 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) under the Limited Series Production (LSP) for the Indian Airforce.

For the remaining helicopters under the LSP, 2 LCH for the Indian Air Force and 4 LCH for Army will be produced in the current year. The remaining 6 LCH will be produced in 2022.

What is Light Combat Helicopter (LCH)?

•The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), designed and developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is the lightest attack helicopter in the world.

•Designed for the Indian Armed Forces, the LCH weighs 5.5 tonnes and can fly at an altitude of 12,000 ft.

•In September 2020, two LCH were deployed for operations in Leh amid the standoff with China.

Significance of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH)

•The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) has been proposed to meet the Indian Air Force’s and Indian Army’s requirement of a dedicated light helicopter for combat.

•The Indian Air Force has ordered 65 LCH while the Indian Army has ordered 114 LCH. Under the 15 Limited Series Production (LSP), the IAF will procure 10 LCH, and the Indian Army will get 5 LCH.

•Currently, the Indian Air Force operates the Mi-25 and Mi-35 Russian attack helicopters and 22 AH-64E Apache US attack helicopters. The Indian Army comprises 90 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and 75 Rudra helicopters (developed by the HAL).