Hockey Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Indian men's and women's hockey teams create history, reach semifinals

Indian men's national field hockey team have recreated history by reaching the semi-finals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. This is the first time that Indian men's hockey team has reached the semifinals in 41 years. The Indian women's hockey team has also advanced to their first-ever semifinals in the Olympics after beating Australia.

India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness! https://t.co/3swWYTvH6O pic.twitter.com/bM6the9vh6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 2, 2021

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 to reach the semi-finals on August 1, 2021. The last time Indian men's hockey team had advanced to the semifinals was during 1980 Moscow Olympic Games, where the team led by V Baskaran had won the eighth gold medal for India.

The men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh has performed incredibly well this year and made a great comeback after their 7-1 defeat against Australia, never losing a single game after that. Fans from across the country are elated about their achievement so far.

India will take on Belgium in the semifinals. The Indian men's hockey team are currently ranked at the fourth position globally.

Indian women's hockey team reach first-ever semifinals The Indian women's hockey team also created history by becoming the first-ever Indian women's team to reach the semifinals in the Olympics. The women's field hockey team beat Australia 1-0 to achieve the historic feat. Splendid Performance!!!



Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 !



We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia.



130 crore Indians 🇮🇳 to the

Women’s Hockey Team -

“we’re right behind you”! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021

Is Indian hockey making a comeback?

•The Indian hockey team, both men's and women's hockey teams have not been fairing too well in the last few decades as performances had dried up. From winning the gold medal almost every time in the Summer Olympics between 1950-1980, the men's field hockey team failed to get a single Olympic medal ever since.

•In the 1980 Moscow Olympics, there were no semifinals so technically it has been 49 years since India has played the semifinals in the Olympics in hockey.

•The period after the 1980 Olympic success saw a decline in India's performance and the following decades proved to be full of ups and downs for the national team. However, there was a resurgence in 1998 and ever since the team has been trying to rebuild itself.

•The recent win over Great Britain has brought back a glimpse of the old glory and dominance due to the diligent efforts of the team led by captain Manpreet Singh.

•Both the men's and women's teams have spent the last year and a half in SAI Bengaluru to train, strategise and adapt to the bubble life.

•Hockey India also arranged tours for the teams and received tremendous support from the government of Odisha, who came on board as official sponsors of the teams three years back, becoming the only state to sponsor a national team.

Former Indian hockey players speak Former Indian hockey player Ashok Kumar wants the hockey team to bring back the gold for the nation in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He said that the side has not claimed a medal in the Summer Olympics since 1980 and the Manpreet Singh-led squad is looking to end the 41-year-old medal drought. Ashok Kumar is the son of hockey legend Dhyan Chand. He said that the focus of the Manpreet Singh-led side will be on winning the next game against Belgium. Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay also fell short of words to describe the feeling after the men's hockey team registered a scintillating win against Great Britain. He applauded the overall effort of the Indian team saying, "What a show Team India! #Hockey Well deserved Victory. Words fail me as I try to compose my emotions. Crossed fingers for the semifinals against #Bel Wishing my blue army the very best, you are on the threshold of making history. Good luck." What a show Team India! #Hockey Well deserved Victory.Words fail me as I try to compose my emotions. 🤞🏾 for the semifinals against #Bel Wishing my blue army the very best, you are on the threshold of making history. Good luck 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RysXCykzdZ — Dhanraj Pillay (@dhanrajpillay1) August 1, 2021

India's Olympic medals in hockey

The Indian field hockey team has won seven Olympic gold medals between 1928 and 1964, losing only in 1960 final to claim silver. India claimed the gold medal again in 1980 but has been evaded of it ever since.

Indian men's hockey team at Summer Olympics