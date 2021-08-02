Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 2, 2021 11:19 ISTModified On: Aug 2, 2021 11:28 IST
Hockey Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Indian men's and women's hockey teams create history, reach semifinals

Indian men's national field hockey team have recreated history by reaching the semi-finals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. This is the first time that Indian men's hockey team has reached the semifinals in 41 years. The Indian women's hockey team has also advanced to their first-ever semifinals in the Olympics after beating Australia. 

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 to reach the semi-finals on August 1, 2021. The last time Indian men's hockey team had advanced to the semifinals was during 1980 Moscow Olympic Games, where the team led by V Baskaran had won the eighth gold medal for India. 

The men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh has performed incredibly well this year and made a great comeback after their 7-1 defeat against Australia, never losing a single game after that. Fans from across the country are elated about their achievement so far. 

India will take on Belgium in the semifinals. The Indian men's hockey team are currently ranked at the fourth position globally. 

Indian women's hockey team reach first-ever semifinals

The Indian women's hockey team also created history by becoming the first-ever Indian women's team to reach the semifinals in the Olympics. The women's field hockey team beat Australia 1-0 to achieve the historic feat. 

Is Indian hockey making a comeback?

•The Indian hockey team, both men's and women's hockey teams have not been fairing too well in the last few decades as performances had dried up. From winning the gold medal almost every time in the Summer Olympics between 1950-1980, the men's field hockey team failed to get a single Olympic medal ever since. 

•In the 1980 Moscow Olympics, there were no semifinals so technically it has been 49 years since India has played the semifinals in the Olympics in hockey.  

•The period after the 1980 Olympic success saw a decline in India's performance and the following decades proved to be full of ups and downs for the national team. However, there was a resurgence in 1998 and ever since the team has been trying to rebuild itself. 

•The recent win over Great Britain has brought back a glimpse of the old glory and dominance due to the diligent efforts of the team led by captain Manpreet Singh. 

•Both the men's and women's teams have spent the last year and a half in SAI Bengaluru to train, strategise and adapt to the bubble life. 

•Hockey India also arranged tours for the teams and received tremendous support from the government of Odisha, who came on board as official sponsors of the teams three years back, becoming the only state to sponsor a national team.

Former Indian hockey players speak

Former Indian hockey player Ashok Kumar wants the hockey team to bring back the gold for the nation in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He said that the side has not claimed a medal in the Summer Olympics since 1980 and the Manpreet Singh-led squad is looking to end the 41-year-old medal drought.

Ashok Kumar is the son of hockey legend Dhyan Chand. He said that the focus of the Manpreet Singh-led side will be on winning the next game against Belgium. 

Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay also fell short of words to describe the feeling after the men's hockey team registered a scintillating win against Great Britain. He applauded the overall effort of the Indian team saying, "What a show Team India! #Hockey Well deserved Victory. Words fail me as I try to compose my emotions. Crossed fingers for the semifinals against #Bel Wishing my blue army the very best, you are on the threshold of making history.  Good luck."

India's Olympic medals in hockey

The Indian field hockey team has won seven Olympic gold medals between 1928 and 1964, losing only in 1960 final to claim silver. India claimed the gold medal again in 1980 but has been evaded of it ever since. 

Indian men's hockey team at Summer Olympics 

Year

Host city

Position
1928  Amsterdam, Netherlands Gold
1932  Los Angeles, United States Gold
1936  Berlin, Germany Gold
1948  London, United Kingdom Gold
1952  Helsinki, Finland Gold
1956  Melbourne, Australia Gold
1960  Rome, Italy Silver
1964  Tokyo, Japan Gold
1968  Mexico City, Mexico Bronze
1972  Munich, West Germany Bronze
1976  Montreal, Canada 7th
1980  Moscow, Soviet Union Gold
1984  Los Angeles, United States 5th
1988  Seoul, South Korea 6th
1992  Barcelona, Spain 7th
1996  Atlanta, United States 8th
2000  Sydney, Australia 7th
2004  Athens, Greece 7th
2008  Beijing, China DNQ
2012  London, United Kingdom 12th
2016  Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 8th
2020  Tokyo, Japan Semifinals*

 

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

