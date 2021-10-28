ICC T20 World Cup Sri Lanka Squad 2021: Sri Lanka Playing 11, Players List, Past Records, Group & Reserve Player

ICC T20 World Cup Sri Lanka Squad 2021: The former winner of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka has been placed as one of the four teams in Group A of the first round. Sri Lanka Squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka as Captain and Dhananjaya de Silva as the Vice-Captain of the Sri Lankan team for the T20 World Cup 2021. The team has once taken the trophy home in 2014 where they played against India and won the game with 6 wickets. Eyeing for the ICC T20 World Cup trophy for one more time, the Sri Lanka squad will be up against Australia on October 28, 2021, at 7.30 PM at Dubai International Stadium. The Sri Lankan squad has won all the encounters in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2021.

How to watch T20 World Cup Australia vs Sri Lanka live?

The viewers will be able to live stream today’s T20 world cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka on Disney + Hotstar. The match will also be aired live on Star Sports Channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD at 7.30 PM.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 for T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka Playing XI (Predicted)-

Dasun Shanaka (C ), Kusal Perera (wk), Pethun Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana/Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Australia Playing XI (Predicted)-

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c ), Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc/Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka Squad Update for T20 World Cup 2021

Four changes were made to the provisional 15 players of the Sri Lankan team squad. For T20 World Cup 2021, the trio of Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, and Praveen Jayawickrama failed to make it to the tournament. On the other hand, Lahiru Madushanka of the Sri Lankan squad, who was named initially, was ruled out because of the fractured collarbone.

Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Akila Dananjaya have been called up in their places to play for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Full List

Sri Lanka Batsmen Sri Lanka Bowlers Sri Lanka Wicketkeepers Sri Lanka All-Rounders Ashen Bandara Akila Dhananjaya Dinesh Chandimal Chamika Karunaratne Avishka Fernando Binura Fernando Kusal Perera Dasun Shanaka Bhanuka Rajapaksa Dushmantha Chameera Minod Bhanuka Dhananjaya de Silva Charith Asalanka Lahiru Kumara Kamindu Mendes Pathuum Nissanka Lakshan Sandakan Pulina Tharanga Dinesh Chandimal Maheesh Theekshana Ramesh Mendis Kusal Perera Nuwan Pradeep Wanindu Hasaranga Minod Bhanuka Praveen Jayawickrama

Sri Lanka’s Group in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Sri Lanka, in T20 World Cup 2021, is a member of Group A. The other teams in Group A of T20 World Cup 2021 are Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia. Sri Lanka has topped Group A with 6 points with 3 wins in three matches.

Sri Lanka Cricket Team past record in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka squad has won T20 World Cup back in 2014 when the team defeated India by 6 wickets. Before that, earlier in 2009, the team ended up as a runner-up in a match against Pakistan, which the team lost by 8 wickets. For T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka will be eyeing its second win in the ICC T20 tournament. Till now, the Sri Lankan squad has remained on top in its group by winning the three matches.