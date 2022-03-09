India's 1st women-owned industrial park opens in Hyderabad

India’s first 100 percent women-owned industrial park opened in Hyderabad, Telangana on March 8, 2022, commemorating the International Women’s Day 2022. The park was inaugurated by Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The industrial park has begun its operations with 25 women-owned and operated Green Projects It is called the FLO Industrial Park, as it is promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Telangana government.

The opening of the park has garnered vast amount of attention from women entrepreneurs who are interested in operating their business from the location.

The Govt of Telangana has given top priority to women empowerment & has taken up several steps to encourage women entrepreneurs in the State. Today, Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) Industrial Park, in Sultanpur, commemorating International #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/gIflf6o7Vd — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 8, 2022

Significance

The FLO Industrial park that stretches across 50 acres has been built with an investment of Rs 250 crore. It is a flagship project that is the first-of-its-kind in India. The participation is open to chapter members and national members of FLO.

FLO National Governing body member Jyotsana Angara said, “This manufacturing unit is pretty innovative product base. In this park, we have brought in 250 crore of investment."

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, during his inaugural address, urged entrepreneurs to think big and start thinking about emerging technologies with increased focus on defence, aerospace, food processing and forging global partnership.

The Minister has promised another 100 acres for the expansion of FLO women industrial park, which will be subject to the park focus on novel products. He has also offered additional 10 percent subsidy for women entrepreneurs.

What is FLO?

FLO is the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), which is the top body of industry and commerce in India.

The full form of FLO is FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO). It was established in 1983. Its members include professionals, corporate executives and entrepreneurs.

FLO is an All India Organisation and has 18 chapters across India including – Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Indore, Kanpur, Pune, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Northeast, Uttarakhand and head office in New Delhi.