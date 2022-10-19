International Solar Alliance: India and France re-elected as President and Co-President

India and France have been re-elected as the President and Co-President of the International Solar Alliance. General Ajay Mathus, director of ISA said that Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh has been re-elected as the President of International Solar Alliance.

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, France Minister of State for Development has been re-elected as Co-President. The four-day International Solar Alliance began on October 17, 2022 under the presidentship of India. People from 110 countries will share their experiences towards a low-carbon economy through a boost of solar energy.

International Solar Alliance: Key details

53 Member countries, 5 Signatory and Prospective Member countries and 34 ISA Members ministers attended the third assembly for the International Solar Alliance. Four new Vice-Presidents were also chosen to represent the four regions of ISA including the representatives of Mauritius & Niger for Africa Region; Fiji & Nauru for Asia Pacific Region; UK & Netherlands for Europe and others places, and Cuba and Guyana for Latin America and Caribbean Region presumed the vice presidency. The alliance also accepted the measures of the ISA Secretariat in institutionalizing ISA’s engagement with the private and public corporate sector with the Coalition for Sustainable Climate Action (CSCA). Ten public organized groups in India represented a cheque for 1 million USD each at the assembly.

What do you mean by ISA?

The International Solar Alliance consists of 121 signatory nice countries, mostly the sunshine countries which lie either completely or partially between the tropic of cancer and the tropic of capricorn. The aim of the organization is to work for effective consumption of solar energy to decrease the dependency of fossil fuels. The ISA is an initiative that was introduced by the Prime Minister of India and the President of France on November 30, 2015 at Paris, France.