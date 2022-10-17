India and Saudi Arabia shortlisted for AFC Asian Cup in 2027; Qatar will host AFC Asian Cup in 2023.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on October 17, 2022, that Qatar will host the Asian Cup 2023 in the place of China, the tournament’s original host.

Qatar emerged as the new host after beating off competition from Indonesia and South Korea. The continental championships were awarded to China in 2019 but it surrendered the rights as it pursued a zero-Covid policy. The competition was scheduled to be held in 10 Chinese cities between June 16, 2023, to July 16, 2023.

Saudi Arabia and India shortlisted for AFC Asian Cup 2027: Key details

The AFC Executive Committee deliberated upon the bidding proposals for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and shortlisted the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as the final two bidders. The decision on the next host will be taken by the AFC Congress at its next meeting in February 2023. Australia withdrew from AFC Asian Cup bidding on September 1, 2022, while the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran and the Uzbekistan Football Association withdrew their bid on October 13, 2022, and December 14, 2020, respectively.

What do you mean by AFC Asian Cup?

The AFC Asian Cup is the primary association football competition organized by the senior men’s national teams of the Asian Football Confederation members. The cup determines the continental champion of Asia. AFC Asian Cup is the second oldest continental football league in the world after Copa America. The winner becomes the champion team of Asia. At the AFC Asian Cup 2019, video assistant referees were used in the tournament for the first time and the tournament was expanded to 24 teams.

AFC Asian Cup 2019

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup was the 17th edition of the tournament. It was organized in the United Arab Emirates from January 5, 2019, to February 1, 2019. Qatar won the tournament for the first time in 2019 by defeating Japan 3-1 in the final. Qatar was in the top 4 for the first time in the competition.

