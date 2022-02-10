India bans import of foreign drones

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

The import of drones for research and development, defence and security purposes will though be allowed. 

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 13:31 IST
Drone import banned in India: The Indian government has banned the import of foreign drones to promote Made in India drones with immediate effect on February 9, 2022. The import of drones for research and development, defence and security purposes will though be allowed. 

The import of drone components, however, has not been banned and will not require any approvals, informed the civil aviation ministry on February 9, 2022.

The Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted informing that the move aims to promote made-in-India drones. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the commerce and industry ministry issued a notification banning the import of foreign drones.

The notification read "Import policy for drones in CBU (Completely Built-Up)/CKD (Completely Knocked Down)/SKD (Semi Knocked Down ) form... is prohibited with exceptions provided for R and D, defence and security purposes."

Exception

The importance of drones by government entities and educational institutions recognised by central or state government, the government recognised research entities and drone manufacturers will be allowed in CBU, SKD or CKD form. It will though be subject to import authorisation issued by DGFT.

The import of drones for defence and security purposes will also be allowed subject to approval from the DGFT. 

Drone Rules 2021

India announced new Drone Rules 2021 in August 2021, as per which no security clearance will be required before registration for the operation of drones. 

The fees for permission to operate drones in India have also been reduced to the nominal level. The centre plans to develop drone corridors for cargo deliveries.

The coverage of drones has also been increased from 300 kg to 500 kg to include heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis. The maximum penalty has also been reduced to Rs 1 lakh. 

Background

With the latest announcement, India's domestic drone manufacturing industry is expected to grow to Rs 9 billion in coming three years. The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said recently that the combined turnover of the industry could grow to nearly Rs 150 billion by 2026. This is in line with India's goal to emerge as a global drone hub by 2030.

 

