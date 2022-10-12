India’s first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary’: Tamil Nadu govt. notified

The Tamil Nadu government notifies the country's first Kadavur slender loris sanctuary on October 12, 2022. The sanctuary will be covering 11,806 hectares in the Karur and Dindigul districts of the State.

The sanctuary will play a vital role in conserving the species and is another milestone in Tamil Nadu’s conservation efforts. With these steps, Tamil Nadu is setting new benchmarks in the conservation of endangered wild species.

Kadavur Slender Loris: All you need to know

Slender lorises are nocturnal mammals and are arboreal in nature. Loris spends most of their life on trees. The species is considered endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Slender Loris is a biological predator of pests of agricultural crops and benefits farmers. The species has a broad range of ecological roles and importance to play in the terrestrial environment. The survival of the Kadavur depends on its habitat improvement, conservation efforts, and mitigation of threats.

What are Endangered species?

An endangered species is considered at risk of being extinct. Any species can be listed in the endangered list at the federal, state, and international levels. Endangered Species Act manages endangered species at the federal level. To decide whether an animal is endangered or not, there are certain categories that include:

Do the species have a large percentage of the species' vital habitat degraded or destroyed?

Has the species been over-consumed by commercial, educational, scientific, or recreational, uses?

Is the species threatened by disease predation?

Do current rules or legislation inadequately safeguard the species?

Are there other human activities threatening the long-term survival of the species?

If the answer is yes to one or more of one questions listed above, then the species is considered to be endangered.

What do you mean by an animal sanctuary?

An animal sanctuary is a place where species mainly endangered, are brought to live and kept to protect them for the rest of their lives. In India, there are a total of 565 wildlife sanctuaries in which different species are kept and protected from being extinct. Sanctuaries are an experimental ground for transformative human-animal relations.

