World Test Championship Final 2021: India vs New Zealand WTC Final to begin today at 3.30pm

India is all set to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final, which is scheduled to start from today, June 18, 2021 at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton, United Kingdom.

All eyes will be on the highly anticipated clash, as the team that wins will create history by becoming the first-ever team to lift the World Test Championship trophy.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details

When is India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021?

The India vs New Zealand Test Championship final will begin from June 18.

What time will India vs New Zealand Test Championship start?

The India vs New Zealand Test Championship Final will start at 3.30pm IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand WTC Final live streaming?

You can watch India vs New Zealand Test Championship live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand weather forecast: Rain to play spoilsport?

There are, however, concerns over the weather, as the Southampton weather forecast predicts rain and scattered thunderstorms on all days of play. As per the weather forecast, it is likely to rain on June 19, June 20 and June 22. It is also expected to rain on the reserve day.

When is the Reserve Day?

The Reserve Day would be on June 23rd and the day will come into play if the game was not completed during the original five days of play due to poor weather. The day does not mean restart, it is a continuation of the play from the last time it was interrupted. The reserve day allows more chance of the game being completed. However, the Southampton weather forecast predicts that even the reserve day will be interrupted by rain.

India vs New Zealand Test Final Squad

India and New Zealand have announced a 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final. India has named six batsmen, five pacers and two spinners along with two wicketkeeper-batsmen in the 15-member squad.



Indian squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

India WTC Final Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami.

New Zealand squad for WTC Final: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Will Young.

India vs New Zealand Test History

• India and New Zealand played their first-ever Test series against each other in 1955, which India won 2-0.

• Both the teams have since then faced each other 59 times in Test cricket, out of which India has 29 times and New Zealand has won 12 times.

• India and New Zealand have so far faced each other in 21 series, out of which India won 11 and New Zealand won 6, while four ended in a draw.

• However, New Zealand had won the last Test series held between the two nations in its home ground in 2019-20.