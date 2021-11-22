INS Vishakhapatnam commissioned into Indian Navy: 10 things to know about stealth-guided missile destroyer ship

INS Vishakhapatnam was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 21, 2021, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The newly commissioned INS Vishakhapatnam is a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer. The commissioning of INS Vishakhapatnam has also marked the formal induction of the first of the four Vishakhapatnam class destroyers into the Indian Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the event of INS Vishakhapatnam commissioning into the India Navy, said that the Navy’s role is very significant as India is a part of the Indo-Pacific route. He added that PM Modi’s policy of SAGAR embodies the same values. India also has every opportunity to build itself an indigenous ship-building hub.

Rajnath Singh also appreciated the Indian Navy in developing the indigenous ships. During the commissioning of INS Vishakhapatnam into the Indian Navy, the Defence Minister took the first glimpse of a warship and was informed about its features by the Naval Officers.

Attended the commissioning ceremony of INS Visakhapatnam into Indian Navy today. This indigenously developed missile destroyer is packed with state-of-the-art weapons & modern technology. It is a symbol of India’s growing maritime prowess.@indiannavy https://t.co/kpQCUHiGy8 pic.twitter.com/7G35fFlzQ1 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 21, 2021

Significance INS Vishakhapatnam is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of P15B. The commissioning of the missile destroyer ship into the Indian Navy will demonstrate the indigenous capability of building complex combat platforms. The stealth-guided missile destroyer, INS Vishakhapatnam, will help to enhance the Indian Navy’s capacity and the firepower to face the threats by a margin.

10 things to know about INS Vishakhapatnam

1. INS Vishakhapatnam has been constructed with the use of indigenous steel DMR 249A.

2. The ship is among the largest destroyers in India. INS Vishakhapatnam has an overall length of 163 metre and a displacement of over 7,400 tonne.

3. INS Vishakhapatnam can easily undertake multifarious tasks. It also includes the missions of the Indian Navy that spanned the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

4. The destroyer ship is equipped with major indigenous weapons such as torpedo tubes, surface to surface missiles, indigenous medium range surface to air missile systems and launchers.

5. INS Vishakhapatnam has medium to short-range guns, communication suits, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare.

6. The indigenously built ship consists of a capacity of accommodating 312 crew members.

7. The warship has an endurance of 4,000 nautical miles.

8. INS Vishakhapatnam is propelled by a powerful combined gas as well as gas propulsion that enables the speed of the ship to more than 30 knots.

9. INS Vishakhapatnam consists of a very high level of automation with extremely sophisticated digital networks.

10. The destroyer ship has a combat management system and an integrated platform management system.