Islamic New Year 2021: When is Muharram 2021? Know Muharram 2021 Date, Significance

Muharram 2021 Date: The Islamic New Year 2021 will begin on August 10, 2021. The Islamic year begins with Muharram, the second holiest month for Muslims after Ramadan.

Muharram 2021 will begin on August 10th, marking the beginning of the new Muslim lunar calendar, 1443. The Islamic calendar has 354 or 355 days, roughly 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

The Islamic New Year is also known as Hijri New Year. The Islamic calendar year starts with Muharram and ends with Dhul al-Hijjah, which is the month when devotees undertake the holy Hajj pilgrimage.

When is Muharram 2021?

The first of Muharram will fall on August 10th across most Islamic countries.

Muharram 2021 Significance

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Muharram is one of the four sacred months overall that are mentioned in the Quran. The other three sacred months include the seventh month of Rajab, the eleventh month of Dhul-Qadah and the twelfth month of Dhul-Hijjah.

How is Muharram Date decided?

•Muharram date is decided with the sighting of the new moon by moon sighting committees in Saudi Arabia and UAE. The new moon was not sighted on August 9, as per religious authorities in Saudi Arabia.

•The religious authorities in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and other regions in the Middle East generally decide the date for Muharram.

Muharram 2021 in India

•Muharram will begin in India and other parts of the world on August 10th only if the full moon is sighted on August 9th. If the full moon is not sighted today, Muharram will begin from August 11.

•However, the official Twitter account of The Holy Mosque’s updates from Haramain (Masjid Al Haram and Masjid An Nabawi) stated that August 10th will mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1443.

The Moon was NOT sighted this evening.



Therefore Tuesday will be the beginning of the new year 1443.



1st Muharram 1443 will correspond with Tuesday 10th August 2021



May Allah Accept pic.twitter.com/7AdhsIN16p — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) August 8, 2021

•As per the calculations made by Astronomy Center also, the first day of the Islamic New Year will fall on August 10. August 9 will mark the 29th of Dhul Qadah.