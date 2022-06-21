Israeli Government dissolves Parliament: Is Israel heading for possible fifth election in three years?

Israel News: The weakened coalition government of Israel decided on June 20, 2022, to dissolve the Parliament and call a new election, the country’s fifth in three years. Israel Elections, which are expected in this fall, could set a stage for the return of a nationalist religious government led by the former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or another period of political gridlock. The previous four elections which focused on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule while on trial for corruption charges, ended in landlock.

Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett said that it was not easy to disband the Israeli Government, but he called it the right decision for Israel. The fragile coalition government in Israel, which included the parties from across the political spectrum, had lost its majority earlier in 2022 and had faced rebellions from different lawmakers in recent weeks.

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have agreed to dissolve parliament, and Lapid will to take over as prime minister: Reuters pic.twitter.com/oL7EPBZQgm — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 20, 2022

Israeli Government dissolves Parliament

The immediate cause of Naftali Bennet’s decision was the looming expiration of laws that grant West Bank settlers a special legal status. If those laws in Israel, were to expire, the settlers will be subject to many of the military laws that apply to the territory’s more than 2 million Palestinians.

Israeli Parliament was to vote to extend the laws, however, the hard-line opposition, comprised heavily of settler supporters, paradoxically voted against the bill in the Parliament to embarrass the government.

By dissolving the Parliament, the laws remain in effect. Naftali Bennett, a former settler leader, said that if he had allowed the laws to expire, there would have been grave security perils and constitutional chaos.

Israeli Government dissolves Parliament: Possibility of Elections in Israel

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had formed the eight-party coalition in June 2021 after four successive inconclusive elections.

The alliance in Israel made a series of accomplishments which includes passing the first national budget in several years and navigating COVID-19 outbreaks without imposing any lockdowns in the country.

However, eventually, the coalition of the Israeli government unraveled because several members of Bennett’s hard-line party objected to what they felt were compromises made by him to keep the coalition afloat and his perceived moderation.

The latest Israeli Parliament dissolution which led to the call for elections by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will also set a stage for the possible return of former Prime Minister Netanyahu in Israel.

Israel Elections: Fifth elections in three years

Israel held four inconclusive elections between 2019 and 2021 that were largely the referendums about former Prime Minister Netanyahu’s ability to rule while on trial for corruption.

As per the Opinion Polls, Netanyahu’s hard-line Likud will once again emerge as the largest single party. However, it remains unclear whether he will be able to gather the required support of a majority of lawmakers to form the new government.