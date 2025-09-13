Nano Banana AI Video: How to Create 3D Model Photos into Video via Gemini and Other Tools

The Gemini Nano Banana AI model has quickly become a viral trend, generating over 200 million images and 3D models online. In today’s modern technology era, Google allows users to create 3D models, figurines, and visual effects from real-life photos using simple text prompts.

Its ability to preserve realistic lighting, textures, and perspective has made it a favourite for creators, designers, and AI enthusiasts.

While these 3D images are impressive on their own, the experience becomes even more engaging when they are turned into animated videos. However, most video generation tools like Google Veo 3 or OpenAI Sora are locked behind a paywall. But there are many other options also available to create videos from 3D models at no cost, and these alternatives are Grok AI and Kling AI