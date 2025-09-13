Nano Banana AI Video: How to Create 3D Model Photos into Video via Gemini and Other Tools

The Gemini Nano Banana AI model has quickly become a viral trend, generating over 200 million images and 3D models online. In today’s modern technology era, Google allows users to create 3D models, figurines, and visual effects from real-life photos using simple text prompts.
Its ability to preserve realistic lighting, textures, and perspective has made it a favourite for creators, designers, and AI enthusiasts.
While these 3D images are impressive on their own, the experience becomes even more engaging when they are turned into animated videos. However, most video generation tools like Google Veo 3 or OpenAI Sora are locked behind a paywall. But there are many other options also available to create videos from 3D models at no cost, and these alternatives are Grok AI and Kling AI
Method 1: Convert 3D Images to Videos with Grok AI
Grok AI (by xAI) allows you to quickly animate your photos with added sound effects.
Steps to use Grok AI:
Open the Grok app on your phone or access it through the X (formerly Twitter).
Tap on the “Imagine” section.
Upload your Nano Banana 3D model image.
Click “Make Video.”
In seconds, you’ll get a short animated video with sound effects. Save it or regenerate if you want a different version
Method 2: Create Cinematic Videos with Kling AI
Kling AI gives more flexibility, offering smooth, cinematic camera motions and realistic animations.
Steps to use Kling AI:
Open the Kling AI website or app.
Sign in with your Gmail or email.
Tap the video option from the sidebar.
Upload your 3D image and enter a prompt (or use DeepSeek R1 for auto-generated prompts).
Try this prompt for best results:
“Keep the figurine mostly static with subtle movements—blinking, light breathing, and minimal hand gestures. Animate the camera with smooth pans, zooms, and rotations in a well-lit room with realistic shadows and reflections.”
