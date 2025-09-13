Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis: Check Shift 1 Section Wise Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has officially started the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 from September 13. The exam is scheduled for September 13 and 14 to fill 10000 constable vacancies. Candidates must go through the Rajasthan Police Constable exam analysis, as it provides insights into the difficulty level, section-wise weightage, and number of good attempts. This helps candidates evaluate their performance, predict their chances of qualifying, and get an idea of the expected cut-off marks. This article provides detailed section-wise analysis of the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025, covering the overall exam difficulty, good attempts, and the type of questions asked in each section. Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 for today’s paper will be updated here soon. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts or exam days are advised to carefully go through the section-wise exam analysis to understand the types of questions asked, difficulty level, and number of good attempts. This will help them prepare their exam strategy and boost their chances of qualifying.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 will be released soon after the exam is conducted. This analysis will provide a detailed section-wise review covering the types of questions, difficulty level, and good attempts. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts can use this analysis to plan their strategy and get an idea of the expected cut-off. Candidates can check section-wise Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis in the table below (to be updated once the exam is held): Paper Subject Name Difficulty Level Part-A Reasoning & Logical Ability, Basic Computers To be announced Part-B General Knowledge, General Science, Current Affairs To be announced Part-C Knowledge about crimes against women & children, and related legal provisions To be announced Part-D History, Culture, Art, Geography, Economy and Polity of Rajasthan To be announced Overall - To be announced

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Good Attempts The Rajasthan Police Constable Good Attempts 2025 give candidates a clear idea of how many questions they should aim to attempt safely in the written exam. These estimates are based on the exam’s difficulty level, question distribution, and shift-wise variations. The good attempts will be updated here after the exam is conducted to help aspirants evaluate their chances of qualifying. Candidates can check the section-wise expected Good Attempts for Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 in the table below (to be updated soon): Subject Name Good Attempts Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers To be announced Knowledge of Law Provisions related to Women & Child Crime To be announced General Knowledge, Science & Technology, and Current Affairs To be announced Rajasthan General Knowledge To be announced Total To be announced

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Section-wise The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 is being held in offline mode. The paper consists of 150 objective-type questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. Candidates will get 2 hours to complete the test. It is important to note that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The detailed section-wise Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 will be updated here after the exam concludes, covering the difficulty level, good attempts, and type of questions asked in each subject. Also Check:

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will be conducted in an offline mode. The written test will consist of objective-type questions covering Reasoning, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Rajasthan GK, and legal provisions related to crimes against women and children. Candidates can check the detailed Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 below: Topics Total Questions Total Marks Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers 60 60 General Knowledge, Science & Technology, and Current Affairs 35 35 Knowledge about crimes against women & children and legal rules 10 10 Rajasthan General Knowledge 45 45 — 150 150 What Next After Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025? The Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025 is carried out in multiple stages. The first stage is the written examination, followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and a separate efficiency test depending on the post.