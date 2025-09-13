Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis: Check Shift 1 Section Wise Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 13, 2025, 16:03 IST

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 began on September 13 to fill 10,000 vacancies. This article covers section-wise exam analysis, difficulty level, good attempts, and exam pattern. The detailed analysis helps aspirants assess performance, plan strategy, and estimate expected cut-off for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has officially started the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 from September 13. The exam is scheduled for September 13 and 14 to fill 10000 constable vacancies. Candidates must go through the Rajasthan Police Constable exam analysis, as it provides insights into the difficulty level, section-wise weightage, and number of good attempts. 

This helps candidates evaluate their performance, predict their chances of qualifying, and get an idea of the expected cut-off marks. This article provides detailed section-wise analysis of the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025, covering the overall exam difficulty, good attempts, and the type of questions asked in each section.

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 for today’s paper will be updated here soon. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts or exam days are advised to carefully go through the section-wise exam analysis to understand the types of questions asked, difficulty level, and number of good attempts. This will help them prepare their exam strategy and boost their chances of qualifying.

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 will be released soon after the exam is conducted. This analysis will provide a detailed section-wise review covering the types of questions, difficulty level, and good attempts. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts can use this analysis to plan their strategy and get an idea of the expected cut-off.

Candidates can check section-wise Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis in the table below (to be updated once the exam is held):

Paper

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Part-A

Reasoning & Logical Ability, Basic Computers

To be announced

Part-B

General Knowledge, General Science, Current Affairs

To be announced

Part-C

Knowledge about crimes against women & children, and related legal provisions

To be announced

Part-D

History, Culture, Art, Geography, Economy and Polity of Rajasthan

To be announced

Overall

-

To be announced

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Good Attempts

The Rajasthan Police Constable Good Attempts 2025 give candidates a clear idea of how many questions they should aim to attempt safely in the written exam. These estimates are based on the exam’s difficulty level, question distribution, and shift-wise variations. The good attempts will be updated here after the exam is conducted to help aspirants evaluate their chances of qualifying.

Candidates can check the section-wise expected Good Attempts for Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 in the table below (to be updated soon):

Subject Name

Good Attempts

Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers

To be announced

Knowledge of Law Provisions related to Women & Child Crime

To be announced

General Knowledge, Science & Technology, and Current Affairs

To be announced

Rajasthan General Knowledge

To be announced

Total

To be announced

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Section-wise

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 is being held in offline mode. The paper consists of 150 objective-type questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. Candidates will get 2 hours to complete the test. It is important to note that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

The detailed section-wise Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 will be updated here after the exam concludes, covering the difficulty level, good attempts, and type of questions asked in each subject.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will be conducted in an offline mode. The written test will consist of objective-type questions covering Reasoning, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Rajasthan GK, and legal provisions related to crimes against women and children.

Candidates can check the detailed Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 below:

Topics

Total Questions

Total Marks

Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers

60

60

General Knowledge, Science & Technology, and Current Affairs

35

35

Knowledge about crimes against women & children and legal rules

10

10

Rajasthan General Knowledge

45

45

150

150

What Next After Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025?

The Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process 2025 is carried out in multiple stages. The first stage is the written examination, followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and a separate efficiency test depending on the post.

Candidates must qualify each stage of the selection process to move forward. Candidates who successfully clear all rounds will be considered for the final merit list and appointment as Rajasthan Police Constables.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

