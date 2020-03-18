NavIC messaging system designed by ISRO: What is NavIC?

The NavIC messaging system has been designed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to broadcast warning messages to the fishermen about emergencies such as cyclones, tsunamis and high waves.

ISRO has also developed a NavIC receiver along with the NavIC messaging system. This was shared by Minister of State for Fisheries, Pratap Chandra Sarangi in the Lok Sabha in a written reply on March 17, 2020.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information System (INCOIS) uses the NavIC messaging system to broadcast emergency warning messages informing about cyclone, tsunami and high waves as and when it occurs. INCOIS also uses it to broadcasting information regarding Potential Fishing Zone (PFZ).

Key Highlights

• The Department of Space reported that ISRO transferred the NaVIC technology to five industries in India to manufacture the receivers.

• The fisheries departments of the coastal states have been informed about the technology for the benefit of their fishermen community.

• ISRO has distributed 250 NavIC units each to the state fisheries department of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

• The space research organisation has also conducted trials for the fishermen community in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

• Over 200 NavIC units have been provided to 80 fishing clusters in Tamil Nadu that host about 10-15 deep-sea fishing boats.

• The fisheries department of various state governments will be responsible for distributing the NavIC systems.

Various awareness programmes are being organised by the Department of Fisheries to disseminate information regarding the same to the fishermen. The warning alerts for tsunamis, cyclones and high waves are already being spread using various types of media after receiving the same from the Cyclone Warning Centre to ensure the safety and security of the fishermen and their fishing vessels, especially those who fish deep in the sea.

Funds

There is no prior allocation of funds for this purpose, as funds are provided for fishing activities based on the proposals received from the concerned states and UTs, as these are demand-driven activities. The funds are given under the Blue Revolution scheme.