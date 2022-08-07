Jagdeep Dhankhar Elected as the 14th Vice-President of India - All You Need to Know

Jagdeep Dhankhar Elected Vice-President of India: Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had earlier served as the Governor of West Bengal, has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India with 528 votes against Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva's 182. Ms Alva, who is ex-Union Minister and 5-time Congress MP, was Opposition candidate for Vice President’s Post.

Mr Jagdeep Dhankhar was Vice Presidential Candidate for BJP led NDA alliance. He has been elected as the 14th Vice President. He will take oath as India’s Vice President on 11th August 2022. Mr Dhankar will be taking oath to replace the incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure ends on 11th August 2022. Prior to being the Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar had severed as the Governor of West Bengal.

Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India’s Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/YD8BHb512W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

Jagdeep Dhankhar wins by High Margin

Election of NDA Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar as the 14th Vice President of India is unique, because he has been defeated the joint opposition candidate by a high margin. Mr Dhankhar secured 528 votes (72.8%) against his rival Ms Alva’s tally of 182. He bettered his predecessor Naidu's 2017 performance by 2%, who had secured 346 votes was the highest in the last six vice-presidential polls since 1997. However, the record for Vice Presidential win with highest margin remains with KR Narayanan, who in 1992, had secured 700 of the 701 votes cast against independent candidate Kaka Joginder Singh.

Academic Background

Jagdeep Dhankhar was born on 18th May 1951 in Kithana village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. He pursued his primary schooling in Jhunjhunu and thereafter joined Saink School, Chittorgarh on full merit scholarship. In terms of graduation, Dhankhar holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics along with LLB degree. He practiced law for over 40 years as a lawyer in Rajasthan High Court and then in Supreme Court. He has also been a ex-member of ICC - International Court of Arbitration.

The Vice President-elect, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar met the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse, Smt. Usha Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. pic.twitter.com/3E5tp0d1aC — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 7, 2022

Political Journey.

Mr Dhankar began his political journey in 1989–91, when he became a member of parliament from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency under the aegis of Janata Dal. He had also served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990-1991 under PM Chandra Shekhar’s minority Government. He joined Indian National Congress after PV Narasimha Rao became the prime minister; but quickly shifted to BJP in 2008, due to rise of Ashok Gehlot as the Congress face in Rajasthan. In 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, where he was in news for regular challenges with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.