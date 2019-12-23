Jamshedpur, Dumka, Ranchi, Dhanwar: Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates- Key Constituencies

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 of key constituencies: JMM's Hemant Soren is leading from both Dumka and Barhait, while BJP's Raghubar Das is trailing behind Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East. Get here LIVE Updates of the election results of key constituencies of Jharkhand such as Dumka, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Latehar, Chhatarpur, Daltonganj, Hussainabad, Chaibasa among others. The alliance of Congress-JMM-RJD is moving towards the majority mark by winning 4 seats and leading in around 40 seats so far. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 25 seats and has won in 2, as per the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). A party needs at least 41 seats to form the government in Jharkhand.

Opposition party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren, son of Shibu Soren, is contesting the Jharkhand Elections 2019 from two constituencies Dumka and Barhait. Soren is highly expected to win from both the constituencies. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha displays a stronghold in both the constituencies which are majorly tribal-dominated regions.

Candidates contesting from Jamshedpur East constituency are Former Minister Saryu Roy (Independent), BJP Candidate Raghubar Das, Congress’ Gourav Vallabh and JVM’s Abhay Singh. In Jamshedpur West, candidates contesting West are BJP’s Devender Singh, Congress’ Banna Gupta and candidates of AIMIM and JVMP. BJP’s candidate Alok Chaurasia and his rival M N Tripathi of Congress are in the fray from Daltonganj constituency of Jharkhand.

The other key constituencies of Jharkhand are Manika, Latehar, Garhwa, Chattarpur, Panki, Chatra, Bishrampur and Bishunpur. It will be interesting to see whether Raghubar Das-led BJP will return to power for the second term in the state or will it be a victory for the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha that includes Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Key Constituencies Leading Candidates Party Jamshedpur East Saryu Roy Independent Jamshedpur West Devendra Nath Singh BJP Dumka Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Barhait Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chaibasa Deepak Birua Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chattarpur Vijay Kumar Rashtriya Janata Dal Daltonganj Alok Kumar Chaurasiya BJP Dhanwar Babulal Marandi Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Hussainabad Sher Ali Bahujan Samaj Party Jagannathpur Sona Ram Sinku Indian National Congress Kanke Sammari Lal BJP Latehar Baidyanath Ram Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Maheshpur Stephen Marandi Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Ranchi Chandreshwar Prasad Singh BJP Silli Seema Devi Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 13:15: Congress-JMM alliance touches Majority Mark in Jharkhand. BJP is leading in 29 seats so far. On the other hand, a tough nail-biting battle is being witnessed in six constituencies -Bishnupur, Nirsa, Hussainabad, Borio, Jharia, and Rajmahal.

Dumka - Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 12:45: JMM's CM Candidate Hemant Soren is now leading in Dumka and Bahrait constituencies. In Dumka, Soren is leading over Lois Marandi of BJP with the margin of 3188 votes.

Jamshedpur - Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 12:30: BJP Candidate Raghubar Das is trailing in Jamshedpur East constituency with the votes counted so far. BJP-expelled Independent candidate Saryu Roy is leading with the vote margin of just 770 votes.

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 12:15: Neck and Neck fight among candidates can be witnessed in five constituencies - Bishrampur, Gomia, Hussainabad, Jamshedpur East and Panki. Have a look at the leading candidates in these seats:

Seat Leading candidate Party Bishrampur Naresh Prasad Singh IND Gomia Babita Devi JMM Hussainabad Kamlesh Kumar Singh INC Jamshedpur East Raghubar Das BJP Panki Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta BJP

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 11:40: The alliance of opposition parties – Congress-JMM-RJD is leading in 40 seats with the votes counted so far till 11:00 AM. Individually, the Congress is leading in 13 seats, JMM is leading in 22 and RJD is leading in 5 seats.

Kharasawan - Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 11:25: JMM’s Dashrath Gagrai is leading with a margin of over 4000 votes in Kharasawan, leaving behind BJP’s Jawahar Lal Banra.

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates Key Constituencies @ 11:20: Have a look at the leading and trailing candidates of key constituencies Jamshedpur and Dumka, the seats contested by the chief-ministerial candidates:

Tundi - Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 11:15: Mathura Prasad Mahato of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading with a vote margin of over 6000 votes in Tundi constituency. While Independent candidate Gyan Ranjan Sinha is trailing behind.

Mandar - Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 11:10: Bandhu Tirkey of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is leading ahead of BJP’s Deo Kumar Dhan in Mandar constituency of Jharkhand.

Dhanwar - Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 11:00: Babulal Marandi is leading by 2841 votes in Dhanwar, as per the votes counted till now. Marandi is giving a tough fight to BJP's candidate Lakshman Prasad and JMM's Nizamuddin Ansari.

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 10:55: The recent developments are:

AJSUP’s Ramchandra Sahis leading in Jugsalai

BJP’s CP Singh leading in Ranchi

AJSU’s Sudesh Mahto trailing in Silli

RJD’s Sanjay Prasad Yadav leading in Godda

Congress' Purnima Niraj Singh leading in Jharia

Ranchi - Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 10:45: BJP’s Chandreshwar Prasad Singh is leading from Ranchi, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Mahua Maji is trailing behind.

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Key Constituencies Live Updates @ 10:40: The Election Commission of India (ECI) reveals that the BJP is leading in 22 seats of Jharkhand with the votes counted so far till 10:00 AM. On the other hand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-JMM is leading in 19 seats and Congress is leading in just 9.

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Key Constituencies Live Updates @ 10:30: Bokaro and Seraikela Kharsawan are the swing seats of Jharkhand. These seats can fall in either of the parties. The Jharkhand Election Result trends show BJP leading in Seraikela Kharsawan seat by just 145 votes and Congress leading in Bokaro by mere 857 votes.

Leading Candidates in Key Constituencies of Jharkhand

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Key Constituencies Live Updates @ 10:20: The alliance of JMM-Congress-RJD is leading ahead of BJP with 41 seats as per the Jharkhand Election results so far. A party needs at least 41 seats to form government in Jharkhand. The BJP is leading in just 29 seats as of now. The AJSU is leading in 5 seats.

Dumka Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 10:00: JMM’s Hemant Soren trails in both the constituencies - Dumka and Barhait. In the previous Jharkhand Elections, Soren had lost Dumka seat in 2014, however, he won from Barhait.

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Key Constituencies Live Updates @ 9:45: The Mahagathbandhan Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leads in over 35 seats, while the BJP leads in 30. Here are the latest numbers:

BJP: 31

JMM: 37

AJSU: 3

JVM: 4

Others: 5

Jamshedpur East- Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 9:20: BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate Raghubar Das is trailing in Jamshedpur East. Expelled BJP candidate and Independent Saryu Rai is leading in the constituency as per the early trends.

Dumka-Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates @ 9:00: Hemant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading in both Dumka and Barhait constituencies. Both the seats are strongholds of Soren’s father Shibhu Soren.

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Key Constituencies Live Updates @ 8:45: As of now, the Bhartiya Janata Party is leading in the state will 9 seats in hand. These are not the final results. The counting is still taking place in these 9 seats.

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Key Constituencies Live Updates @ 8:30: The Counting of votes is underway for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019.