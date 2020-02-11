South Delhi Election Result 2020 - Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj leading in their respective seats

South Delhi Election Result 2020: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal won 67 seats in the Delhi Assembly Elections in 2015. Now, AAP is expecting another win in the present assembly election results. Early trends are showing that AAP is leading in South Delhi while BJP is trailing.

Voting for Delhi’s 70 assembly seats held on February 08, 2020. Election commission set up about 2700 polling stations and 13,000 polling booths across the capital. Election Commission also created 21 counting centers in Delhi.

Party Leading 2015 Result Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 55 67 Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) 15 03 Indian National Congress (INC) Total 70 70

Live Updates @ 01:05 pm: Atishi is leading with 113 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi is leading ahead from Kalkaji seat by 113 votes. On the other hand, Saurabh Bhardwaj is also leading from Greater Kailash by more than 8,000 votes.

Live Updates @ 11:25 am: Atishi is again leading from Kalkaji seat.

According to the latest trends, Atishi is leading from Kalkaji seat while Somnath Bharti is leading from Malviya Nagar seat. EC updates says AAP is leading in 55 seats while BJP is leading in 15 seats.

Live Updates @ 10:56 am: Saurabh Bhardwaj, Naresh Yadav of AAP are leading.

Aam Aadmi Party's candidates from Greater Kailash and Mehrauli constituencies Saurabh Bhardwaj and Naresh Yadav are leading in their respective seats. As per the latest EC data, BJP is leading at 18 seats and AAP is at 50 seats.

Live Updates @ 10:33 am: Gopal Rai is leading from Babarpur seat.

As per the initial trends, Gopal Rai of Aam Aadmi Party is leading from Babarpur seat while Kapil Mishra of BJP is leading from Model Town.

Live Updates @ 10:10 am: AAP candidate Atishi is trailing from Kalkaji seat.

According to the Election Commission's website, AAP candidate Atishi is trailing while Dharambir Singh of BJP is leading from Kalkaji seat. However, AAP is leading on other key South Delhi seats like Greater Kailash, Sangam Vihar, Malviya Nagar.

Live Updates @ 9:55 am: AAP candidate Dinesh Mohaniya leading from Sangam Vihar.

As per the initial trends, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dinesh Mohaniya is leading from Sangam Vihar seat in South Delhi while Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of JDU is trailing here. Initial trends at election commission showing that AAP is leading in 22 seats while BJP is trailing in 14 seats.

Live Updates @ 9:45 am: BJP candidate Dharambir Singh leading from Kalkaji.

As per the data available on Election Commission's website BJP candidate from Kalkaji constituency Dharambir Singh is ahead of 2729 votes while Atishi is trailing on 2538 votes.

Live Updates @ 9:35 am: Saurabh Bhardwaj ahead of 1505 votes.

According to the initial trends and data available on the election commission's website, AAP candidate from Greater Kailash seat Saurabh Bhardwaj is ahead of 1505 votes.

Live Updates @ 9:30 am: Atishi trailing with 191 votes, Saurabh Bhardwaj leading.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kalkaji constituency is trailing while Saurabh Bhardwaj is leading from Greater Kailash seat. According to the initial trends, AAP is leading on 52 seats.

Live Updates @ 9:20 am: Brahm Singh Tanwar is leading from Chhatarpur constituency.

BJP candidate Brahm Singh Tanwar is leading from Chhatarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. According to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission he is 8th pass and his age is 67 years.

Live Updates @ 9:10 am: Somnath Bharti is leading from Malviya Nagar seat.

Somnath Bharti of Aam Aadmi Party is ahead of former councilor Shailendra Singh Monty of the BJP while Congress candidate Neetu Verma is trailing, Neeru Verma is a former DUSU president.

Live Updates @ 8:54 am: Saurabh Bhardwaj is leading from Greater Kailash seat.

Aam Admi Party's candidate from Saurabh Bhardwaj is leading from Greater Kailash seat while Atishi is also leading in inital trends. On the other hand, Shivani Chopra, the younger daughter of three-time Congress MLA may not win the Kalkaji seat as Atishi is still leading from Kalkaji.

Live Updates @ 8:30 am: Atishi is leading from Kalkaji. The postal ballots will be counted till around 8.30 am.

According to the initial trends, Atishi is leading from Kalkaji seat while Dharambir Singh of BJP is trailing. Kalkaji has a diverse mix of population with urban and village areas of Delhi.

Live Updates @ 8:15 am: Gopal Rai is leading from Babarpur seat while Naresh Gaur is trailing.

According to the early trends, AAP is leading in 32 seats while the BJP is ahead in 11 seats. Gopal Rai is leading in Babarpur seat while Naresh Gaur of BJP is trailing.

Live Updates @ 8:10 am: Aam Aadmi Party is leading in early trends while BJP is trailing.

AAP is leading in 17 seats while BJP is leading in 7 seats. According to the early trends, Alka Lamba is trailing from Chandni Chowk seat.

Live Updates @ 8:00 am: Counting of votes begins at 21 counting centres. Early trends will start soon.

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that his party would win the election with 55 seats. First of all, 28434 postal ballots will be counted.

Live Updates @ 7:50 am: Manish Sisodia says that AAP is expecting a win because of its work.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that Aam Aadmi Party is confident of a win because they have worked for people in the last five years. Earlier, he offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting of votes.



Live Updates @ 7:30 am: Counting of votes will begin at 8.00 am.

Votes will be counted for all 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 08. Delhi Cantt registered the lowest (45.36%) voter turnout while Seelampur registered the highest (71.22%) voter turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Live Updates @ 7:15 am: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that he is sure that the people of Delhi will side with BJP.

He also said that he is firm by his figure of over 48 seats for the BJP. BJP had won three seats in 2015. These seats are - Rohini, Vishwas Nagar and Mustafabad.

Live Updates @ 7:00 am: Most of the Exit polls are predicting a clear victory of Aam Aadmi Party.

BJP is expecting more than 45 seats. On the other hand, Congress is looking for a good show in the Delhi Assembly Election Results.

The BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that his party would win the election with precisely 48 seats. On the other hand, AAP is confident to get a second chance. The counting of votes will be started at 8 am on February 11, 2020. Trends will also start coming soon after counting starts.

